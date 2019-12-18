Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Small Satellite Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Small Satellite Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase in utilization of commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) components, upgrading data rate communication, and high demand from emerging economies.



On the basis of the subsystem, the market is divided into telecommunication, structure, propulsion system, power system, on-board computer and attitude control system. Telecommunication is further classified as transponder and antenna. Moreover, propulsion system is subdivided as valves and regulators, thrusters and propellant tank. Power system is segregated as solar cell and batteries.



Amongst Services, the market is categorized into satellite launch services, mission planning and environment test verification. Satellite Launch Services is further classified as mission handing support. Moreover, Mission Handing Support is subdivided as constellation operations management and data service delivery. Mission Planning is fragmented into satellite integration and platform and mission design and verification.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increase in Utilization of Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Components

3.1.2 Upgrading Data Rate Communication

3.1.3 High Demand from Emerging Economies

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Small Satellite Market, By Satellite

4.1 Pico-satellites

4.2 Nanosatellite

4.3 Minisatellite

4.4 Microsatellite

4.5 Femto satellites



5 Small Satellite Market, By Subsystem

5.1 Telecommunication

5.2 Structure

5.3 Propulsion System

5.4 Power System

5.5 On-Board Computer

5.6 Attitude Control System



6 Small Satellite Market, By Services

6.1 Satellite Launch Services

6.2 Mission Planning

6.3 Environment Test Verification



7 Small Satellite Market, By Application

7.1 Technology Development and Demonstration

7.2 Surveillance & Security

7.3 Scientific Research & Exploration

7.4 Mapping & Navigation

7.5 Geographic Information System (GIS) Sector

7.6 Earth Observation & Monitoring

7.7 Communication

7.8 Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector



8 Small Satellite Market, By End User

8.1 Government & Defense

8.2 Commercial

8.3 Civil

8.4 Academic



9 Small Satellite Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Aerospace Corporation

11.2 Blue Canyon Technologies

11.3 Boeing

11.4 Harris Corporation

11.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation

11.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation

11.7 OHB System

11.8 Oneweb Ltd.

11.9 Orbital ATK

11.10 Planet Labs

11.11 QinetiQ Group PLC

11.12 Sierra Nevada Corporation

11.13 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

11.14 Spire Global

11.15 Thales Group



