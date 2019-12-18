Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Small Satellite Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Small Satellite Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase in utilization of commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) components, upgrading data rate communication, and high demand from emerging economies.
On the basis of the subsystem, the market is divided into telecommunication, structure, propulsion system, power system, on-board computer and attitude control system. Telecommunication is further classified as transponder and antenna. Moreover, propulsion system is subdivided as valves and regulators, thrusters and propellant tank. Power system is segregated as solar cell and batteries.
Amongst Services, the market is categorized into satellite launch services, mission planning and environment test verification. Satellite Launch Services is further classified as mission handing support. Moreover, Mission Handing Support is subdivided as constellation operations management and data service delivery. Mission Planning is fragmented into satellite integration and platform and mission design and verification.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
Report Highlights:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increase in Utilization of Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Components
3.1.2 Upgrading Data Rate Communication
3.1.3 High Demand from Emerging Economies
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Small Satellite Market, By Satellite
4.1 Pico-satellites
4.2 Nanosatellite
4.3 Minisatellite
4.4 Microsatellite
4.5 Femto satellites
5 Small Satellite Market, By Subsystem
5.1 Telecommunication
5.2 Structure
5.3 Propulsion System
5.4 Power System
5.5 On-Board Computer
5.6 Attitude Control System
6 Small Satellite Market, By Services
6.1 Satellite Launch Services
6.2 Mission Planning
6.3 Environment Test Verification
7 Small Satellite Market, By Application
7.1 Technology Development and Demonstration
7.2 Surveillance & Security
7.3 Scientific Research & Exploration
7.4 Mapping & Navigation
7.5 Geographic Information System (GIS) Sector
7.6 Earth Observation & Monitoring
7.7 Communication
7.8 Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector
8 Small Satellite Market, By End User
8.1 Government & Defense
8.2 Commercial
8.3 Civil
8.4 Academic
9 Small Satellite Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Aerospace Corporation
11.2 Blue Canyon Technologies
11.3 Boeing
11.4 Harris Corporation
11.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation
11.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation
11.7 OHB System
11.8 Oneweb Ltd.
11.9 Orbital ATK
11.10 Planet Labs
11.11 QinetiQ Group PLC
11.12 Sierra Nevada Corporation
11.13 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd
11.14 Spire Global
11.15 Thales Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4pyge2
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: