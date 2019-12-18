Ramsey, NJ, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) has been awarded four 2019 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards from American Security Today. Konica Minolta’s bizhub multifunction printers (MFP) received a Platinum Award for Best MFP Protection Solution for bizhub SECURE ALERT; a Platinum Award for Best Network Authentication Security Device for SIPRNet; a Gold Award for Best Anti-malware Solution for BitDefender and a Silver Award for Best Smart Card Reader.

American Security Today’s annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards prestigious program is the largest and most comprehensive in the industry, highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today. The program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise and public safety vertical markets in the acknowledgement of their outstanding efforts to keep our nation secure.

“As the nation continues to respond to escalating threats from home and abroad, the innovative solutions recognized have been developed to prevent, address, and mitigate those threats. The evolving threat landscape continues to support tremendous growth in the field of Homeland Security,” said Michael Madsen, co-founder and publisher of American Security. “Today, the United States is increasingly focused on innovative physical and IT/cyber security solutions and they are calling on government and industry leaders like Konica Minolta to help them do so.”

‘ASTORS’ nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies and application feasibility outside of the industry, according to Tammy Waitt, co-founder and editorial director of American Security Today.

bizhub SECURE Alert is the industry’s only low cost, all-inclusive way to notify organizations when they’ve had a security breach at their MFP due to unauthorized usage. It also provides a detailed and keyword searchable archive (audit trail) of all MFP activities. Only Konica Minolta provides this essential MFP document security.

bizhub SECURE Alert solves the problem of organizations not knowing who used the MFP for what and when. And, these organizations don’t know when a data or document breach has occurred, leaving them potentially legally and financially liable for documents that are printed, copied, scanned, emailed, and faxed. These data breaches at the MFP likely also expose an organization’s important trade secrets and intellectual property information as well as customer, patient and employee data and personally identifiable information (PII).

bizhub SECURE Alert is powered by DocRecord by Prism Software, an application that automatically processes Konica Minolta MFP activity records. It is essential security for industries such as healthcare, government, financial, insurance, defense, education and corporations.

The SIPRNet solution is a classified network used by U.S agencies like the Department of Defense (DoD) to transmit classified information and protects against unauthorized access, meeting all National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) government standards. Konica Minolta supports the U.S Government to satisfy Strong Authentication to all employees and contractors with its SIPRNet Token Solution for smartcard authentication.

BitDefender was also recognized as top anti-malware solution. Konica Minolta’s IoT-enabled BitDefender is an anti-virus for MFP extensions that automatically scans transmitted data to protect the network from external threats.

“We are honored to be recognized for our Platinum, Gold and Silver achievements in American Security Today’s distinguished 2019 ‘ASTORS’ Awards Program for advances in our bizhub platform,” said Todd Foote, Vice President, Government Sales and Marketing. “These awards are a clear indication that Konica Minolta’s bizhub MFP’s security solutions help enable security leaders to secure network data and protect their organizations from external threats.”

