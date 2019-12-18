Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Signage Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Digital Signage Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing advanced analytics packages, growing demand of touch sensors and increasing transition of traditional stores to smart stores in retail.
With respect to the type, the market is fragmented into standalone digital signage, web-based digital signage, conventional, internet protocol television (IPTV)-based digital signage and smart signages. The smart signages is further divided into artificial intelligence (AI)-based signage, IoT (internet of things)-enabled smart signage and context aware signage.
The display technology market is divided into LCD (liquid crystal display), direct-view large-pixel led, direct-view fine-pixel led, OLED (organic light-emitting diode) display, LED (light-emitting diode), projection, 2-D display, 3-D display and other display technologies. The 2-D display is further fragmented into SSI (smart screen device interaction), body sensor, touch screen, QR code via smartphones and other 2-D displays. The 3-D display is further sub-segmented into 3D display with polarized glasses, auto stereoscopy display and other 3-D displays. The other display technologies is further segregated into DLP (digital light processing) rear, older tube-based TVs and plasma screens.
By product, the market is fragmented into video wall, video screen, transparent LED screen, digital poster and standalone display. The standalone display is further divided into kiosks, billboards, signboards, menu boards and other standalone displays. The kiosks is further more segmented into interactive and non-interactive. Moreover, the interactive is further sub-segregated into self-service kiosks, automated teller machine and vending kiosks. The billboards is further more classified into interactive and non-interactive. The signboards is further fragmented into interactive and non-interactive. The menu boards is further bifurcated into interactive and non-interactive.
Report Highlights:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Digital Signage Market, By Size
4.1 Below 32 Inches
4.2 32 -52 Inches
4.3 More than 52 Inches
5 Digital Signage Market, By Resolution
5.1 4K
5.2 8K
5.3 Full High Definition (FHD)
5.4 High-definition (HD)
5.5 Lower Than HD
6 Digital Signage Market, By Brightness
6.1 0-500 Nits
6.2 501-1,000 Nits
6.3 1,001-2,000 Nits
6.4 2,001-3,000 Nits
6.5 More Than 3,000 Nits
7 Digital Signage Market, By Type
7.1 Standalone Digital Signage
7.2 Web-based Digital Signage
7.3 Conventional
7.4 Internet Protocol television (IPTV)-based Digital Signage
7.5 Smart Signages
8 Digital Signage Market, By Offering
8.1 Hardware
8.2 Software
8.3 Services
9 Digital Signage Market, By Display Technology
9.1 LCD (Liquid Crystal Display)
9.2 Direct-View Large-Pixel Led
9.3 Direct-View Fine-Pixel Led
9.4 OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) Display
9.5 LED (Light-Emitting Diode)
9.6 Projection
9.7 2-D Display
9.8 3-D Display
9.9 Other Display Technologies
10 Digital Signage Market, By Content
10.1 News
10.2 Weather
10.3 Vertically Oriented Content
10.4 Health & Wellness
10.5 Sports
11 Digital Signage Market, By Product
11.1 Video Wall
11.2 Video screen
11.3 Transparent LED screen
11.4 Digital poster
11.5 Standalone Display
12 Digital Signage Market, By Application
12.1 Indoor
12.2 Outdoor
13 Digital Signage Market, By End User
13.1 Healthcare
13.2 Transportation and Public Places
13.3 Government, Command and Control Centers
13.4 Electronics
13.5 Education
13.6 Sports and Entertainment
13.7 Automotive
13.8 Industrial
13.9 Hospitality
13.10 Corporate and Broadcast
13.11 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
13.12 QSR (Quick Service Restaurant)
13.13 Retail
13.14 Digital Banners
14 Digital Signage Market, By Geography
14.1 North America
14.2 Europe
14.3 Asia Pacific
14.4 Middle East
14.5 Latin America
14.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
15 Key Player Activities
15.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
15.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
15.3 Product Launch & Expansions
15.4 Other Activities
16 Leading Companies
16.1 Adflow Networks, Inc. (Daktronics)
16.2 BrightSign, LLC
16.3 Cisco Systems, Inc
16.4 Intel Corporation
16.5 KeyWest Technology, Inc
16.6 LG Electronics (LG Corporation)
16.7 Microsoft Corporation
16.8 NEC Display Solutions Ltd
16.9 Omnivex Corporation
16.10 Panasonic Corporation
16.11 Samsung Electronics
16.12 Scala, Inc. (Stratacache, Inc.)
16.13 Winmate Communication, Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wtyz73
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: