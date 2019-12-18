Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include miniaturization of electronic devices, growing demand for LEDs and need for LTCC technology and high growth prospects due to increasing IoT applications.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Miniaturization of Electronic Devices

3.1.2 Growing Demand for LEDs and need for LTCC Technology

3.1.3 High Growth Prospects due to Increasing IoT Applications

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market, By Material

4.1 Ceramic

4.2 Glass

4.3 Silicon

4.4 Zirconium

4.5 Aluminum



5 Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market, By Type

5.1 5-8 Ceramic Layers

5.2 4-6 Ceramic Layers

5.3 10-25 Ceramic Layers



6 Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market, By Product

6.1 Substrates

6.2 Components

6.3 Module



7 Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market, By Packaging Type

7.1 Array Package

7.2 RF System Level Package

7.3 Optoelectronic Package

7.4 Other Packaging Types



8 Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market, By Application

8.1 Front-End Transmitter

8.2 Duplexer

8.3 Bluetooth

8.4 Front-End Receiver

8.5 Other Applications



9 Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market, By End User

9.1 Computers & Peripherals

9.2 Medical

9.3 Automotive

9.4 Construction

9.5 Energy & Power

9.6 Industrial

9.7 Consumer Electronics

9.8 Automobile Electronics

9.9 Aerospace & Military

9.10 Home Appliances



10 Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 KYOCERA

12.2 Yokowo

12.3 Walsin Technology

12.4 TDK

12.5 TAIYO YUDEN

12.6 Sunlord

12.7 Selmic

12.8 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

12.9 NTK Technologies

12.10 Northrop Grumman

12.11 NIKKO

12.12 Murata Manufacturing

12.13 KOA Corporation

12.14 Hitachi Metals

12.15 Elit Fine Ceramics

12.16 DuPont

12.17 Darfon Materials

12.18 Bosch

12.19 API Technologies

12.20 American Technical Ceramics



