Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include miniaturization of electronic devices, growing demand for LEDs and need for LTCC technology and high growth prospects due to increasing IoT applications.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
Report Highlights:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Miniaturization of Electronic Devices
3.1.2 Growing Demand for LEDs and need for LTCC Technology
3.1.3 High Growth Prospects due to Increasing IoT Applications
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market, By Material
4.1 Ceramic
4.2 Glass
4.3 Silicon
4.4 Zirconium
4.5 Aluminum
5 Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market, By Type
5.1 5-8 Ceramic Layers
5.2 4-6 Ceramic Layers
5.3 10-25 Ceramic Layers
6 Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market, By Product
6.1 Substrates
6.2 Components
6.3 Module
7 Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market, By Packaging Type
7.1 Array Package
7.2 RF System Level Package
7.3 Optoelectronic Package
7.4 Other Packaging Types
8 Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market, By Application
8.1 Front-End Transmitter
8.2 Duplexer
8.3 Bluetooth
8.4 Front-End Receiver
8.5 Other Applications
9 Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market, By End User
9.1 Computers & Peripherals
9.2 Medical
9.3 Automotive
9.4 Construction
9.5 Energy & Power
9.6 Industrial
9.7 Consumer Electronics
9.8 Automobile Electronics
9.9 Aerospace & Military
9.10 Home Appliances
10 Low-Temperature Co-Fired Ceramic (LTCC) Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 KYOCERA
12.2 Yokowo
12.3 Walsin Technology
12.4 TDK
12.5 TAIYO YUDEN
12.6 Sunlord
12.7 Selmic
12.8 Samsung Electro-Mechanics
12.9 NTK Technologies
12.10 Northrop Grumman
12.11 NIKKO
12.12 Murata Manufacturing
12.13 KOA Corporation
12.14 Hitachi Metals
12.15 Elit Fine Ceramics
12.16 DuPont
12.17 Darfon Materials
12.18 Bosch
12.19 API Technologies
12.20 American Technical Ceramics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5a4voj
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: