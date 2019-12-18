BOSTON and PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW), and Bain Capital Credit, LP today announced that they have entered into an agreement to form a joint venture to develop a diversified freighter aircraft leasing portfolio with an anticipated value of approximately $1 billion. The long-term joint venture aims to capitalize on demand for cargo aircraft, underpinned by robust e-commerce and express market growth.



Under the joint venture, Bain and Titan have committed to provide $360 million and $40 million of equity capital, respectively, which may be supplemented with additional commitments over time, to acquire aircraft over the next several years. Titan will also provide aircraft- and lease-management services to the venture.

Since its inception in 2009, Titan has grown to become the third largest freighter lessor globally by fleet value with over 30 aircraft and book value of over $1.5 billion.

“We are delighted to team up with Bain,” said Titan President and Chief Executive Officer Michael T. Steen. “Both Bain and Titan share the same vision and investment strategy. Together, we are extremely well-positioned for further opportunities in the growing freighter space.”

“We have long admired Atlas and Titan as a best-in-class industry leader and are excited to join forces for a constructive and lasting partnership,” said Matt Evans, a Director at Bain Capital Credit. “We look forward to supporting the company’s next phase of growth as it continues to leverage its deep relationships within the global airfreight community.”

“We continue to leverage the scale and scope of our operations, and our leadership in global aviation outsourcing,” said Atlas Air Worldwide Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William J. Flynn. “We are executing the right strategies, including opportunities like this to grow our Titan dry-leasing business.

“We were impressed with Bain’s knowledge about our industry and its ability to join with us as we look to achieve our mutual goals. We appreciate Bain’s confidence in our long-term growth strategy, and we value its desire to partner with us.”

BNP Paribas acted as exclusive financial advisor and placement agent to Titan in the transaction, and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP acted as its legal advisor. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as Bain’s legal advisor in the transaction.

About Atlas Air Worldwide:



Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767, 757 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com.

About Bain Capital Credit

Bain Capital Credit (www.baincapitalcredit.com) is a leading global credit specialist with approximately $41 billion in assets under management. Bain Capital Credit invests up and down the capital structure and across the spectrum of credit strategies, including leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private lending, structured products, nonperforming loans and equities. Our team of more than 200 professionals creates value through rigorous, independent analysis of thousands of corporate issuers around the world. In addition to credit, Bain Capital invests across asset classes including private equity, public equity and venture capital, and leverages the firm’s shared platform to capture opportunities in strategic areas of focus. Bain Capital Credit's dedicated Private Credit Group focuses on providing complete financing solutions to businesses with EBITDA between $10 million and $100 million located in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our dedicated global team affords us the ability to diligence the most complex situations and provide private capital to those companies.

Contacts: Dan Loh (Investors) – (914) 701-8200

Debbie Coffey (Media) – (914) 701-8951







