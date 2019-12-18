BOSTON and PARIS and LONDON and MUNICH, Germany, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for holiday shopping, Mirakl , the leading global eCommerce marketplace solutions provider, announces that Thoughtfull, a new online gifting platform created by Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), has launched leveraging the Mirakl Marketplace Platform.



Thoughtfull leverages Mirakl’s turnkey marketplace solution to bring together unique products and exceptional experiences, offering shoppers an entirely new curated gifting experience. The site’s guided navigation service, the Thoughtfull Assistant, offers custom gift suggestions based on the recipient’s interests and the sentiment the giver wants to convey. In addition to same-day delivery of digital gifts and unique products that ship nationwide, Thoughtfull features standout experiences from a broad network of vendors in the Greater Toronto Area, such as cooking classes, wellness services, and workshops.

“Thoughtfull transforms how Canadians shop for gifts by taking the stress out of finding the perfect meaningful, memorable gift for any occasion,” said Andrea Limbardi, Head of Thoughtfull. “The Mirakl Marketplace Platform gives our talented curation team a powerful platform to manage product placement, vendor management and more, with a streamlined backend interface.”

The Thoughtfull launch comes as online shopping in the Canadian market is expected to accelerate in the coming year. According to a recent study by Canada Post and Phase5, in the last two years, Canadian shoppers made 58% more online purchases with average basket spend up 65%. Roughly one-third of shoppers say they plan to buy even more online in the coming year, including 37% who say they plan to purchase more from Canadian retailers.

“With Thoughtfull, Indigo is blazing a new trail,” said Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and U.S. CEO, Mirakl. “We’re thrilled to see Thoughtfull leverage the flexibility and agility of our technology to transform gift-giving for Canadian shoppers and are pleased to power this remarkable solution. This is another great example of traditional retailers embracing the marketplace economy to evolve their business.”

Mirakl makes it easy for companies to capitalize on the growing marketplace opportunity and accelerate their eCommerce strategy. With a Mirakl-powered Marketplace, retailers can offer an endless aisle shopping experience with an unlimited number of SKUs from limitless vendor partners with built-in vendor management. The Mirakl platform integrates with any existing eCommerce platform, cart and payment processing service to give shoppers the smooth, streamlined experience they’ve come to expect.

With Mirakl’s turnkey platform, backed by its world-class experience and deep marketplace expertise, companies can launch a marketplace in as little as four months with minimal effort and enjoy a 162% ROI in less than three years from launch.

To learn more about how a Mirakl-powered Marketplace can dramatically expand eCommerce product selection and drive new revenue with minimal effort, visit www.mirakl.com .

About Mirakl

Mirakl is powering the platform economy by providing the technology and partner ecosystem needed to launch an eCommerce marketplace. With the Mirakl Marketplace Platform, both B2B and B2C businesses can offer more, learn more and sell more: increase the number of products available for buyers, grow the lifetime value of customers, and anticipate buyer needs and preferences. Committed to ease of use, The Mirakl Marketplace Platform is a turn-key solution that’s easy to integrate into any eCommerce platform and Mirakl Catalog Manager makes managing product data quality simple at marketplace scale. Mirakl’s unmatched marketplace expertise is key to customers’ success. Mirakl employs a team of 60+ marketplace experts who help clients adopt best practices and client success provides critical long-term strategic guidance. Over 200 customers in 40 countries trust Mirakl’s proven technology and expertise including Urban Outfitters, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Siemens, Toyota Material Handling USA, Inc. and Walmart Mexico. For more information: www.mirakl.com .

About Thoughtfull™

Thoughtfull™, a creation of Indigo Books & Music Inc., is a new online gifting platform that is designed to make finding a meaningful gift easy. Thoughtfull's guided navigation, the Thoughtfull Assistant, focuses on how you want recipients to feel, combined with their interests in order to recommend the perfect gift. Thoughtfull's gifting marketplace is powered by its team of Curators that have sourced unique products, standout experiences, and socially conscious finds from merchants, both local and around the globe. To learn more about Thoughtfull, visit www.Thoughtfull.co .

