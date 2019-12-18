Media Relations:

Capgemini encourages Altran’s shareholders to tender their shares

by January 22, 2020,

the date set by the French financial market authority following a ruling from the First President of the Paris Court of Appeal to reject a request to delay closing of the tender offer

Paris, December 18, 2019 - The French financial market authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) has set January 22, 2020 as the closing date of Capgemini’s friendly tender offer for Altran Technologies (Euronext Paris: ALT). This follows a ruling from the First President of the Paris Court of Appeal rejecting a request from a minority shareholder to delay the closing date of the tender offer.

Altran’s shareholders have until January 22, 2020 to tender their shares to Capgemini’s tender offer for a price of €14 per share.

Paul Hermelin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group, said:

“The decision from the First President of the Paris Court of Appeal and the closing date set by the AMF provide visibility and clarity for Altran’s shareholders and take us a step closer to completing our offer for Altran.

“We are proposing to Altran’s shareholders €14 per share, representing a substantial 33% premium for Altran shareholders. This price is based on our deep knowledge of the industry and on the due diligence we carried out on Altran. It also results from extensive negotiations including with Altran’s reference shareholder.

“This transaction will enable industrial companies to fully leverage the IT expertise and services that Capgemini can provide.”

Altran's Board of Directors has considered that this friendly tender offer is in the interests of Altran, its shareholders and employees, and recommended that Altran's shareholders tender their shares to the tender offer. The independent expert noted that the price offered, €14 per share, shows a premium compared to all the valuation criteria used as the main criteria and therefore on "the full value of Altran, without integrating execution risks". The expert thus considered this price to be fair from a financial point of view to Altran's shareholders.

Capgemini's offer document and Altran's response document, as approved by the AMF on October 14, 2019 under visa no. 19-489 and visa no. 19-490 respectively, as well as documents relating to the other information of each company, are available on the AMF website ( www.amf-france.org ), and on the websites of Capgemini ( www.capgemini.com/altran-en ) or Altran Technologies ( www.altran.com ). These documents can be obtained free of charge from Capgemini (11 rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris, France) or Altran Technologies (96 avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France), depending on whether they relate to Capgemini or Altran Technologies.

The Paris Court of Appeal will rule upon the merits of the action by the end of March 2020.

