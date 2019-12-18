Luxembourg – 18 December 2019 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announced today its financial calendar for 2020.
FINANCIAL YEAR 2019
11.03.2020 - Annual Report
26.02.2020 - Quarterly Report - Q4
FINANCIAL YEAR 2020
29.07.2020 - Half-yearly Report
07.04.2020 - Annual General Meeting
30.04.2020 - Quarterly Report - Q1
12.11.2020 - Quarterly Report - Q3
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.
Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Bors (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
Contact for investment community enquiries:
Isabel Green
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
isabel.green@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com
