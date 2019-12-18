Fulcrum Partners Los Angeles Managing Director Monte Harrick, his wife Melanie, son Kade, O.U.R. Board of Governor Members Craig and Stacy Anderson and their daughter, Becca at recent O.U.R. Fundraiser.

Fulcrum Partners Los Angeles Managing Director Monte Harrick, his wife Melanie, son Kade, O.U.R. Board of Governor Members Craig and Stacy Anderson and their daughter, Becca at recent O.U.R. Fundraiser.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At this time of year, with much attention focused on creating magical Christmas experiences for children, Fulcrum Partners Managing Director Monte Harrick is drawing attention instead to the millions of children around the world who are victims of human trafficking. Through his support of, and fundraising efforts for, Operation Underground Railroad, (O.U.R.), Harrick is helping fight a battle he describes as a “global epidemic”.



“Since I have learned more about the disturbing and sordid industry of child sex trafficking,” said Harrick, “it is inspiring to see the work Tim Ballard and his team at O.U.R. do to bring hope and literally salvation to children trapped in such desperate circumstances.”

Tim Ballard, Founder of Operation Underground Railroad, spent more than a decade working as a Special Agent for the Department of Homeland Security. During that time, Ballard was assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and deployed as an undercover operative for the U.S. Child Sex Tourism Jump Team. He has worked undercover in the United States and in multiple foreign countries to infiltrate child trafficking organizations. In this effort, he has successfully dismantled dozens of these organizations and rescued countless children from sex slavery. Additionally, he has trained hundreds of law enforcement officers.

Harrick said, “Tim has hired former SEAL team members, law enforcement personnel and social workers as part of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit. He is also an author and historian. He considers himself a modern-day abolitionist, which is defined as someone who helps put an end to the practice of slavery.



“It has been incredible to watch the documentary, “The Abolitionist,” that was produced about Tim’s work, and see the outcomes of the rescue missions O.U.R. has performed in numerous countries. O.U.R. provides hope. They are an inspiring organization. As you celebrate this holiday season, I encourage others to pause a moment, reflect on this catastrophic situation and consider how even a small act of support could make a tremendous difference in the life of an endangered child.”



Follow this link to learn more about Operation Underground Railroad. The award-winning documentary, “The Abolitionist,” is available on most streaming services.



