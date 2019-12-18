TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many American physicians are wondering whether they still can be physicians. “We physicians have lost control of our profession, our patients’ safety, and our ability to freely practice patient-centered Hippocratic medicine in the United States,” writes San Antonio ophthalmologist Kristin Held, M.D., in the winter issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons . Dr. Held is president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS).

In 1984, a semester’s tuition at the University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio, one of the lowest-cost schools in the nation, was $300. In 2018-2019, tuition was $19,783. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), the average cost for one-year tuition, fees, and health insurance at a public medical school was $37,556 for in-state students. The median student medical school debt was $194,000 in 2018.

Encumbered with such debt, young physicians are no longer free to set up practice on their own. The AMA reported that 47.4% of practicing physicians were employed, and only 45.9% owned their own practices in 2018.

Many young physicians are leaving medicine before they start, and are being replaced by midlevel “providers,” nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, optometrists, and a never-ending cascade of “eligible clinicians” promoted to physician by politicians, bureaucrats, and private-equity corporations. Physicians, unlike these “physician extenders,” are subjected to never-ending, costly certification requirements. Sometimes the only work they can find is part-time and unpredictable. And while their costs keep going up, payment keeps going down.

A rapid-fire succession of new government rules has turned physicians into glorified data-entry clerks to benefit third-party payers. Medicare for All is the next step in destroying patient-centered medicine in favor of serving the “system.”

Dr. Held writes that to preserve the profession of medicine and the patient-physician relationship, “It’s time to opt out of government-corporate-medical-industrial complex-run medicine.” As a cataract surgeon, she faced a daunting challenge in declaring her “Medical Independence Day.”

Physicians need to work together for solutions that preserve individual freedom, common sense, compassion, and respect for life, she concludes.

