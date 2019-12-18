Following a hugely successful debut at NBAA-BACE, mock-up of world’s best and most spacious light jet is in high demand

The Learjet 75 Liberty is a step up for light jet operators, offering superior performance and the smoothest ride at an exceptional value

Mock-up’s appearance at popular winter destination responds to strong market interest in Bombardier’s newest Learjet aircraft

MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is delighted to announce that the full-size interior mock-up of its newest light-category aircraft, the Learjet 75 Liberty, will be on display in Scottsdale, Arizona, Dec. 27-29. The mockup had a remarkable world debut in October at the 2019 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition in Las Vegas and has been in high demand ever since.

“The success of the Learjet 75 Liberty mock-up reflects a strong desire from the market for a light jet that offers more – more comfort, more power and more range,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “Bombardier is proud to offer the world’s best-performing light jet at a price point and operating costs that make it accessible to more customers than ever before.”

The full-size interior mock-op of the Learjet 75 Liberty will be available for private viewing by appointment from Friday, Dec. 27, to Sunday, Dec. 29, at Ross Aviation. Scottsdale, a popular winter destination, is a short drive from Phoenix and Glendale, Arizona. Guests will be able to stretch out in the segment’s only Executive Suite and experience a level of spaciousness and comfort that is unprecedented in the light jet category.

The mock-up debuted to overwhelmingly positive reviews at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas in October. Throughout the exhibition, visitors lined up to see the interior of Bombardier’s much-anticipated new Learjet. Shortly after the airshow, the mock-up made another notable appearance at Wings Wheels Water, a prestigious kick-off event for the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, where it was admired by hundreds of influential attendees and sought after for private customer viewings.

The Learjet 75 Liberty, which will enter service in mid-2020, features a six-seat configuration that gives light jet passengers unprecedented freedom to stretch out. A standard pocket door between the cockpit and Executive Suite delivers a quieter flight, while retractable side tables and stowable ottomans ensure productivity and comfort.

Like all Learjet aircraft, the Learjet 75 Liberty is certified to the FAA’s more stringent Part 25 regulations, applicable to commercial airliners, unlike most competitors in the light jet category that are certified to Part 23 regulations.

The Learjet 75 Liberty features Bombardier’s signature smooth ride and superior performance at an exceptional value proposition, and with the same operating costs as those of competitor aircraft that offer less.

The Learjet 75 Liberty is the fastest aircraft in the light jet segment with longer range than the competition. Its range of 2,080 nautical miles can connect Las Vegas to New York, Seattle to Washington, D.C., and Mexico City to San Francisco, nonstop.*

*The Learjet 75 Liberty aircraft is currently under development and the design tolerances remain to be finalized and certified. All specifications and data are approximate, may change without notice and subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and other conditions.

