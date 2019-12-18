ROBIT PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 18 DECEMBER, 2019 AT 18.00

Robit Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lehtonen, Tommi

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Robit Oyj

LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480_20191218165532_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-17

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000150016

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3,226 Unit price: 2.48 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 3,226 Volume weighted average price: 2.48 EUR

ROBIT PLC

Ilkka Miettinen

CFO

Additional information:

Ilkka Miettinen

Tel. +358 50 384 8318

ilkka.miettinen@robitgroup.com



DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.robitgroup.com