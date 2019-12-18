ROBIT PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 18 DECEMBER, 2019 AT 18.00
Robit Plc - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lehtonen, Tommi
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Robit Oyj
LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480_20191218165532_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-12-17
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000150016
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,226 Unit price: 2.48 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3,226 Volume weighted average price: 2.48 EUR
ROBIT PLC
Ilkka Miettinen
CFO
Additional information:
Ilkka Miettinen
Tel. +358 50 384 8318
ilkka.miettinen@robitgroup.com
Robit has 13 of its own sales and service points throughout the world as well as an active sales network in 115 countries. Robit's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK.
