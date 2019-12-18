HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 18 December 2019 at 6:15 p.m.

HONKARAKENNE’S FINANCIAL REPORTING AND PUBLICATION SCHEDULE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2020

Reporting in 2020:

Honkarakenne will change its reporting and from the beginning of 2020, divide its net sales data into two parts. Russia & CIS and Global Markets, previously presented as separate geographical sales areas, will be merged. Net sales data will be reported in the following sections: Finland and Exports.

Publication schedule for financial reporting in 2020:

Honkarakenne will publish its financial results for year 2019 on Thursday 27 February 2020.

Half year financial report for January - June 2020 will be published on Thursday 20 August 2020.

Complete Financial Statements for 2019 will be published on the company’s website www.honka.com at latest in week 14 in 2020.

Annual General Meeting in 2020:

Honkarakenne Oyj’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Friday 24 April 2020. The Board of Directors will give a separate invitation to the Annual

General Meeting at a later date.

Honkarakenne Oyj

Marko Saarelainen

President and CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or

Leena Aalto, Vice President – Finance, CFO, tel. +358 40 769 4590, leena.aalto@honka.com

Under its Honka® brand, Honkarakenne manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings using Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. House packages are made in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula, Finland. In 2018, the Honkarakenne Group had net sales of MEUR 48.9, of which exports accounted for 37%.