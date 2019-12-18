|United Bankers Corporation
|NOTIFICATION
18.12.2019 at 18:30
UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 18.12.2019
|Date
|18.12.2019
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share class
|UNIAV
|Amount
|150
|Average price/share
|9.0000
|EUR
|Highest price/share
|9.0000
|EUR
|Lowest price/share
|9.0000
|EUR
|Total price
|1,350.00
|EUR
The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 18.12.2019:
|UNIAV 38,051
On behalf of United Bankers Corporation
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)
Antti Salakka Mikko Virtanen
For more information, please contact:
Patrick Anderson, toimitusjohtaja, United Bankers Oyj
Sähköposti: patrick.anderson@unitedbankers.fi
Puhelin: 0400 244 544,09 25 380 236
www.unitedbankers.fi
Attachment
United Bankers Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
