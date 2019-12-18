LEAWOOD, Kansas, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFP360 has announced it has been named a Leader in the Winter 2020 G2 Grid® RFP Report. The company was recognized based upon its high scores in customer satisfaction and market presence. Additional factors that are considered in the rankings include market share, vendor size and social impact.

“Our customers are at the center of everything we do, so we are humbled and pleased to be named a leader based upon their positive feedback,” says Brian Hartley, senior director - customer success “As we grow, we will continue to deliver the value, results and outstanding experience that our customers expect and deserve.”

"RFP360 has been identified as a Leader in our Winter 2020 RFP Grid Report, based on their large market presence and high levels of customer satisfaction," said Kara Kennedy, Market Research Director, G2. "RFP360’s satisfaction ratings were highlighted by ‘quality of support’ and ‘ease of doing business with’ each scoring higher than the category average. Additionally, 92 percent of reviewers rated the product with four out of five stars or better.”

In addition to being named a Leader, RFP360 was also awarded Easiest Setup in the Winter 2020 G2 Report. This is awarded to the RFP solution with the highest Ease of Setup score in the Implementation Index report.

“The Easiest Setup designation is a testament to RFP360’s ease of use, functionality and the talent of our customer success team,” says Hartley, “Our focus during onboarding and beyond is to build relationships and maximize the value our customers receive from day one.”

“Before we even signed a contract, I felt like we were getting the red-carpet treatment, and it’s continued that way throughout our relationship,” stated one customer in a recent review.

Each quarter, G2.com, Inc. releases Grid® and Index Reports that rank products based on reviews gathered from their user community in addition to data aggregated from online sources and social networks. In addition to being named a Leader in the most recent report, RFP360 is consistently highly rated by customers in ease of use, quality of support and ease of setup.

To learn more about how RFP360 is revolutionizing the RFP process, visit https://rfp360.com/.

For more information about G2’s scoring methodologies, visit https://research.g2.com/g2-scoring-methodologies

About RFP360

RFP360 develops software solutions that transform how organizations worldwide request information, respond to requests and interact — making the RFP and proposal process far more efficient, effective, consistent and repeatable for everyone. Our complete approach covers every angle, from knowledge management and response automation to request development and vendor evaluation.

