€240M INAUGURAL GREEN BOND ISSUE FOR NEXITY

Paris, Wednesday 18 December 2019, 5:45 p.m. CET

Nexity announces the issue of its first green bond, offered to qualified investors, for €240 million, including an €84 million tranche maturing in 7 years (December 2026) with an annual coupon rate of 2.257%, and a €156 million tranche maturing in 8 years (December 2027) with an annual coupon rate of 2.464%. The green bonds will be admitted for trading on Euronext AccessTM from 20 December 2019.

The issuance of this Green Bond complies with the eligibility criteria set out in the Group's Green Bond Framework. The proceeds of the issuance will be used to finance and/or refinance the development and construction of residential real estate projects in France that meet several criteria, including the alignment with European NZEB ("Nearly Zero-Energy Buildings") standards. The allocation of funds to projects will be subject to a specific traceability process and annual reporting that will be audited and published on the Group's website.

This Green Bond fits within the Group's CSR policy, the fight against global warming and the contribution to the transition to a low-carbon economy, in line with Nexity's ambitious target of a 30% reduction in tonnes of CO 2 eq. per home delivered by 2030 (2015 basis).

This issuance was conducted in accordance with best market practices and with the Green Bond Principles published by the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA). The Green Bond Framework and the second party opinion (SPO) prepared by the non-financial agency Vigeo Eiris are available on the Group's website.

( https://www.nexity.fr/en/group/finance/green-finance ).

This financing also enables the Group to further optimise its liabilities by increasing the maturity and controlling the average cost of its debt.

Natixis (Global Coordinator & sole Green Structuring Advisor) and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank acted as joint bookrunners.





DISCLAIMER

The bonds referred to in the present press release (the "Bonds") have only been and will only be offered or sold or cause to be offered or sold, in France, to qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés) as such term is defined by article 2(e) of regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and no documents relating to such Bonds will be offered to any person other than qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. The Bonds cannot be offered or sold to retail investors within the meaning of the regulation (EU) 1286/2014 (the "PRIIPS Regulation"). No key information document (KID) as defined by the PRIIPS Regulation will be prepared.

This press release and the information contained in this press release do not constitute an offer of securities for sale nor an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe securities in any country where it is unlawful to do so, and in particular in the United States of America, in Canada, in Australia or in Japan. This press release may not be released, published or distributed in or into the United States of America or any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to release, publish or distribute such press release.

No communication nor any information relating to the issue of the Bonds by Nexity can be made available to the public in any country where a registration or approval is required by applicable laws to do so. No action has been nor will be taken in any country where a registration or approval would be so required. The issue and the subscription of the Bonds may be subject to legal or regulatory restrictions in some country, Nexity declines any responsibility for any violation by any person of such restrictions. Persons reading the present press release must inform themselves of applicable legal and regulatory restrictions and comply with such restrictions.

This press release may not be released, published or distributed in or into the United States of America or to U.S. Persons (as defined and provided by Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

This press release does not constitute or form a part of an offer of securities for sale or of any offer or solicitation to purchase securities in the United States of America or to, or for the account or benefit, of U.S. Persons. The securities mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons, except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act and in compliance with state securities laws. Nexity does not intend to register any portion of the proposed offering in the United States of America and no public offering will be made in the United States of America.









