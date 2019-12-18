CAPGEMINI
Société Européenne (European Company) with share capital of €1,354,763,992
Registered office at 11, rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris (France)
330 703 844 RCS Paris
Paris, December 18, 2019
Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights
(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority)
Information date
Total number of shares of the share capital
Total number of
Theoretical Voting rights*
December 18, 2019
169,345,499
169,345,499
* The total number of theoretical voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights (Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority “AMF”).
Attachment
Capgemini SE
Paris, FRANCE
