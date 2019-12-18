18th December 2019

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L.225-123 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

DateNumber of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1]Number of voting rights exercisable
01/31/20192,660,056,599  7,748,9073,104,057,0253,096,308,118
02/28/20192,660,056,599  7,248,2503,103,917,0063,096,688,756
03/31/20192,660,056,599  6,927,8853,103,854,9623,096,927,077
04/30/20192,660,056,599  7,393,3013,104,104,0703,096,710,769
05/31/20192,660,056,599  7,564,5713,099,492,0293,091,927,458
06/30/20192,660,056,599  7,293,6013,099,568,362 3,092,274,761
07/31/20192,660,056,599  7,468,4653,099,542,5933,092,074,128
08/31/20192,660,056,599  6,895,3083,099,498,6113,092,603,303
09/30/20192,660,056,599   6,894,7243,099,492,0293,092,597,305
10/31/20192,660,056,599  8,268,5193,099,015,8903,090,747,371
11/30/20192,660,056,599  6,891,2933,098,863,023 3,091,971,730

[1] calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights

 

