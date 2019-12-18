



18th December 2019

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L.225-123 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

Date Number of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1] Number of voting rights exercisable 01/31/2019 2,660,056,599 7,748,907 3,104,057,025 3,096,308,118 02/28/2019 2,660,056,599 7,248,250 3,103,917,006 3,096,688,756 03/31/2019 2,660,056,599 6,927,885 3,103,854,962 3,096,927,077 04/30/2019 2,660,056,599 7,393,301 3,104,104,070 3,096,710,769 05/31/2019 2,660,056,599 7,564,571 3,099,492,029 3,091,927,458 06/30/2019 2,660,056,599 7,293,601 3,099,568,362 3,092,274,761 07/31/2019 2,660,056,599 7,468,465 3,099,542,593 3,092,074,128 08/31/2019 2,660,056,599 6,895,308 3,099,498,611 3,092,603,303 09/30/2019 2,660,056,599 6,894,724 3,099,492,029 3,092,597,305 10/31/2019 2,660,056,599 8,268,519 3,099,015,890 3,090,747,371 11/30/2019 2,660,056,599 6,891,293 3,098,863,023 3,091,971,730

[1] calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights





