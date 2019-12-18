18th December 2019
Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
In application of Article L.225-123 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of treasury shares without voting rights
|Theoretical number of voting rights [1]
|Number of voting rights exercisable
|01/31/2019
|2,660,056,599
|7,748,907
|3,104,057,025
|3,096,308,118
|02/28/2019
|2,660,056,599
|7,248,250
|3,103,917,006
|3,096,688,756
|03/31/2019
|2,660,056,599
|6,927,885
|3,103,854,962
|3,096,927,077
|04/30/2019
|2,660,056,599
|7,393,301
|3,104,104,070
|3,096,710,769
|05/31/2019
|2,660,056,599
|7,564,571
|3,099,492,029
|3,091,927,458
|06/30/2019
|2,660,056,599
|7,293,601
|3,099,568,362
|3,092,274,761
|07/31/2019
|2,660,056,599
|7,468,465
|3,099,542,593
|3,092,074,128
|08/31/2019
|2,660,056,599
|6,895,308
|3,099,498,611
|3,092,603,303
|09/30/2019
|2,660,056,599
|6,894,724
|3,099,492,029
|3,092,597,305
|10/31/2019
|2,660,056,599
|8,268,519
|3,099,015,890
|3,090,747,371
|11/30/2019
|2,660,056,599
|6,891,293
|3,098,863,023
|3,091,971,730
[1] calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights
