Overpass will be available in the Epic Games Store



December 18th, 2019, Lesquin — Bigben is pleased to announce that OverpassTM will be part of the Epic Game Store catalogue as soon as it is released on February 27th 2020. The digital PC version of the game will be sold as an exclusive on the Epic Game Store for one year.

In Overpass™, the player takes control of powerful buggies and quads, scrabbling across extreme tracks and very hazardous terrain. This simulation, unique in its genre, pits the player against craggy slopes and puts their cool-headedness to the test throughout technical obstacle courses along wilderness tracks. Overpass™’s realistic physics engine requires you to keep precise and meticulous control of your speed and acceleration or you risk losing your grip and failing your crossing. You’ll need to master the technical characteristics of official reproductions of buggies and quads from iconic brands such as Yamaha, Suzuki or Arctic Cat. Differential locking, 2 or 4 drive wheels, transmission type: the player has been given all the tools they need to discover the real vehicle options that will let them adapt their driving to the terrain.

Overpass™ will be available on PlayStation 4TM, Xbox One, PC in the Epic Games Sore the 27th of February 2020 and later on Nintendo Switch™.





About Bigben

Major player in the digital entertainment industry, BIGBEN makes use of its know-how in the Gaming, Mobile and Audio lines of business. With fifteen years of experience in distribution and edition of video games on consoles and PC, BIGBEN has recently operated a successful strategy to move upmarket to games called ‘AA’. Present worldwide with its sport, racing, simulation, action and adventure games, BIGBEN aim to be among the leaders of its sector. www.bigben.fr

About Zordix Racing

Zordix AB (publ) is a fast growing game company in Umeå, Sweden. The Zordix Racing label, introduced in 2019 , encapsule the company's line up of terrain vehicle racing games. Games developed by Zordix includes Aqua Moto Racing Utopia, Snow Moto Racing Freedom, Valet Parking 1989, 1950s Lawn Mower Kids, Real Heroes Firefighter 3D, Snow Moto Racing 3D, and Aqua Moto Racing 3D. Zordix is a licensed developer for major game consoles like Playstation®4, Wii U, 3DS, Switch and Xbox One. www.zordix.com

