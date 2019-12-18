LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 31, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“Fiat” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FCAU) investors who purchased securities between February 26, 2016 and November 20, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com

On November 20, 2019, General Motors Company (“GM”) filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against Fiat and its former executives, accusing Fiat of bribing United Auto Workers (“UAW”) officials to receive more favorable terms in labor negotiations. The lawsuit alleged that the scheme was authorized at the highest levels of Fiat Chrysler, including the Company’s late Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne.

On this news, Fiat’s stock price fell $0.58 per share, or nearly 4%, to close at $15.00 per share on November 20, 2019.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Fiat employed a bribery scheme to obtain favorable terms in its collective bargaining agreement with International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America; (2) that high-ranking Fiat officials were aware of and authorized the scheme; and (3) that due to the foregoing, defendants' statements about Fiat's receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

