NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBT Media Inc., the company behind Qutie , an app that facilitates relationships, friendships and meaningful connections for the LGBTQ community – is proud to announce today with its partners at Atari , that Qutie has acquired over one hundred thousand users. As a strategic partner of LGBT Media Inc., Atari’s investment in the inclusive, relationship-focused social app for the LGBTQ community has contributed to improved user acquisition, a brand refresh, and the addition of new functionality.



“We are proud to hit another significant milestone since working with Atari as our strategic partner as we continue to build upon the success of our inclusive LGBTQ social platform," said Jordan Weiss and Rachel Kimelman, Co-Founders of Qutie.

“We are overjoyed to see the progress Qutie has made since Atari became a strategic partner,” said Tony Chien, Vice President of Marketing at Atari. “A safe, inclusive network for all members of the LGBTQ community is a worthwhile investment for Atari, and it’s important that such endeavors are supported. We’re proud to have partnered with the LGBT Media Inc. team and wish them continued success.”

More than “just another dating app,” Qutie is a comprehensive and specialized platform that was made with the entire LGBTQ community in mind — inclusive of the full spectrum of LGBTQ sexual orientations and gender identities. The app was designed to foster long-term relationships, friendships, and meaningful connections, and is currently available in 38 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Qutie also provides LGBTQ news, blogs, and events and features in-app video messages that allow users to send 10-second video clips to one another to promote safety and help prevent catfishing. The app reached a milestone of 100,000 users in November 2019 and continues to acquire thousands of new users each month.

LGBT Media Inc. attributes the app’s success to investors and strong strategic partners. Atari made an additional investment in LGBT Media Inc. toward the growth of Qutie in March 2019. LGBT Media Inc. is in the process of seeking investors for another round of funding to continue its positive momentum.

Recent Qutie updates have improved the user interface of the app and introduced the ability for users to invite friends to the platform; successful referral signups reward users with a digital copy of the Qutie RelationTip Guide: Your Guide to Dating, Relationships and More ebook for LGBTQ people contemplating any stage of a relationship. Future Qutie updates will give users additional forms of profile customization.

The Qutie app is currently available on the App Store and Google Play. For more information on Qutie, please visit https://QutieApp.com .

ABOUT ATARI



Atari is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris or visit us online at www.Atari.com .

©2019 Atari Interactive, Inc. All rights reserved. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

About LGBT Media Inc.

LGBT Media Inc. is the company behind Qutie, an app that facilitates relationships, friendships and meaningful connections for the LGBTQ community. While most other dating apps mainly focus on hook-ups, Qutie connects the entire LGBTQ community and allows users to interact with the latest LGBTQ news, blogs and events. For more information, visit https://QutieApp.com .

