The global minimally invasive surgery (MIS) market is growing at a rapid pace due to increase in use of advanced technology in treating complex diseases.

The M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) have wide range of applications in the medical field. The robotic surgery segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, as the procedure has a promising solution for rapid treatment of diseases. Rise in demand for precise and technically advanced devices contributes to the growth of the endoscopic mucosal resection segment in minimally invasive surgery (MIS) market.

Increase in incidence of chronic diseases drives demand for products that offer rapid and efficient healing. This in turn is driving the minimally invasive surgery (MIS) market. Hence, a majority of hospitals have shifted preference toward advanced procedures. This helps decrease the average length of stay in hospitals through early recovery from disease.

This, in turn, helps reduce surgical costs. Therefore, rise in need and demand for advanced products that increase therapeutic outcome drives the global minimally invasive surgery (MIS) market.

Key Segments

The global minimally invasive surgery (MIS) market has been segmented based on procedure, indication, and region.

In terms of procedure, the minimally invasive surgery (MIS) market has been classified into laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, endoscopic mucosal resection, and endoscopic sub-mucosal dissection.

Based on indication, the global minimally invasive surgery (MIS) market has been categorized into gastric cancer, Barrett's esophagus, small intestine (duodenum) cancer, colorectal cancer, esophageal cancer, and others. Each of the M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) segments has been analyzed in detail in terms of market trends, recent developments, outlook, and opportunities.

The M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) report provides current and future market size for each segments and sub-segments for the period from 2018 to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (no. of procedures), considering 2016 and 2017 as the base years.

The compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) for each minimally invasive surgery (MIS) market segment has been provided for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 along with the estimations of market size.

Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global minimally invasive surgery (MIS) market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have also been sub-segmented into major countries and sub-regions.

The current and future market sizes in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (no. of procedures) of these regional minimally invasive surgery (MIS) markets and their major countries/sub-regions have been provided in the report for the period from 2016 to 2026, with CAGR (%) for the period from 2018 to 2026.

The study also offers a list of recommendations and highlights of the market for new companies willing to enter the market and for existing companies to increase market shares in minimally invasive surgery (MIS) market, which is likely to help in the decision-making process.

The overview section of the M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) report provides the market dynamics and market trends such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends that influence the current and future status of the market. The minimally invasive surgery (MIS) market report also covers market attractiveness and market share analyses in order to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) market.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The minimally invasive surgery (MIS) market report concludes with the company profiles section that includes information about the major players in the market. Key players profiled in the M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) report include:

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

Rutland Medical Center

Huntington Hospital

Washington Hospital Healthcare System

The Ottawa Hospital

Michael's Hospital

Charit - Universittsmedizin Berlin

Ipswich Hospital

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd.

Each of these players has been profiled in the M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) report considering parameters such as company overview, financial overview, bussiness strategies, and recent developments.

