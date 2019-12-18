Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "M.I.S. Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global minimally invasive surgery (MIS) market is growing at a rapid pace due to increase in use of advanced technology in treating complex diseases.
The M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) have wide range of applications in the medical field. The robotic surgery segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, as the procedure has a promising solution for rapid treatment of diseases. Rise in demand for precise and technically advanced devices contributes to the growth of the endoscopic mucosal resection segment in minimally invasive surgery (MIS) market.
Increase in incidence of chronic diseases drives demand for products that offer rapid and efficient healing. This in turn is driving the minimally invasive surgery (MIS) market. Hence, a majority of hospitals have shifted preference toward advanced procedures. This helps decrease the average length of stay in hospitals through early recovery from disease.
This, in turn, helps reduce surgical costs. Therefore, rise in need and demand for advanced products that increase therapeutic outcome drives the global minimally invasive surgery (MIS) market.
Key Segments
Regional Outlook
The overview section of the M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) report provides the market dynamics and market trends such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends that influence the current and future status of the market. The minimally invasive surgery (MIS) market report also covers market attractiveness and market share analyses in order to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) market.
Companies Mentioned in Report
The minimally invasive surgery (MIS) market report concludes with the company profiles section that includes information about the major players in the market. Key players profiled in the M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) report include:
Each of these players has been profiled in the M.I.S. (laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery, EMR, ESD) report considering parameters such as company overview, financial overview, bussiness strategies, and recent developments.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global M.I.S. (Laparoscopic Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Endoscopic Mucosal Resection, Endoscopic Sub-Mucosal Dissection) Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Procedure Type Definition
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global M.I.S. (Laparoscopic Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Endoscopic Mucosal Resection, Endoscopic Sub-Mucosal Dissection) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2026
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
5. Market Outlook
5.1. Key Market Trends
5.2. Regulatory Scenario
5.3. Global Gastric Medical Devices Market
6. Global M.I.S. (Laparoscopic Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Endoscopic Mucosal Resection, Endoscopic Sub-Mucosal Dissection) Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Procedure Type
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings/Developments
6.3. Market Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (No. of Procedures) Forecast, by Procedure Type, 2016-2026
6.3.1. Laparoscopic Surgery
6.3.2. Robotic Surgery
6.3.3. Endoscopic Mucosal Resection
6.3.4. Endoscopic Sub-Mucosal Dissection
6.4. Market Attractiveness, by Procedure Type
7. Global M.I.S. (Laparoscopic Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Endoscopic Mucosal Resection, Endoscopic Sub-Mucosal Dissection) Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Indication
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings/Developments
7.3. Market Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (No. of Procedures) Forecast, by Indication, 2016-2026
7.3.1. Gastric Cancer
7.3.2. Barrett's Esophagus
7.3.3. Small Intestine (Duodenum) Cancer
7.3.4. Colorectal Cancer
7.3.5. Esophageal Cancer
7.3.6. Others
7.4. Market Attractiveness, by Indication
8. Global M.I.S. (Laparoscopic Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Endoscopic Mucosal Resection, Endoscopic Sub-Mucosal Dissection) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Market Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (No. of Procedures) Forecast, by Region
8.2.1. North America
8.2.2. Europe
8.2.3. Asia Pacific
8.2.4. Latin America
8.2.5. Middle East & Africa
8.3. Market Attractiveness, by Country/Region
9. North America M.I.S. (Laparoscopic Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Endoscopic Mucosal Resection, Endoscopic Sub-Mucosal Dissection) Market Analysis and Forecast
10. Europe M.I.S. (Laparoscopic Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Endoscopic Mucosal Resection, Endoscopic Sub-Mucosal Dissection) Market Analysis and Forecast
11. Asia Pacific M.I.S. (Laparoscopic Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Endoscopic Mucosal Resection, Endoscopic Sub-Mucosal Dissection) Market Analysis and Forecast
12. Latin America M.I.S. (Laparoscopic Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Endoscopic Mucosal Resection, Endoscopic Sub-Mucosal Dissection) Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Middle East & Africa M.I.S. (Laparoscopic Surgery, Robotic Surgery, Endoscopic Mucosal Resection, Endoscopic Sub-Mucosal Dissection) Market Analysis and Forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/crv9u9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: