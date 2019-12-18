PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR8 People , a breakthrough One-Experience Talent Platform for the enterprise, has been named a “High Performer” in the Talent CRM category by business technology review platform G2. This marks the third quarter in a row that GR8 People has achieved high performer status.



The G2 Winter 2020 Grid® Reports are based on a unique algorithm that calculates in real time customer satisfaction and market presence scores. GR8 People’s continued ranking in the High Performer quadrant for Candidate Relationship Management software is a direct result of being highly rated for both Usability and Implementation by verified customer reviews .

As Chief Customer Officer Pat Amaral notes, “We see this as a win for our customers and a reflection of the principles that guide all GR8 People partnerships. We’ve always been as committed to providing hands-on support and guidance, beginning with a smooth implementation, as we are to providing customers with the most intuitive and advanced Talent CRM technology.”

GR8 People Customer Support and Partnership Principles:

Live Customer Support/Problem Resolution

While on-demand options are a must in today’s self-service culture, GR8 People remains committed to ensuring customers also have ready access to live support when they want—or need—it. Ongoing Training/Product Updates

GR8 People customer success team members provide custom one-on-one and general site administrator trainings, helping customers get the most out of all recruiting software features and functionality while proactively informing them of product updates and enhancements for seamless adoption.

Metrics and Insights for Continuous Improvement

Understanding the most effective engagement and nurturing strategies through channel and campaign KPIs plays a huge role in in the ability for customers to continually improve their recruiting outcomes and achieve the highest performance possible.

“The demand for advanced Talent CRM software shows no signs of slowing,” observes CEO Diane Smith. “As enterprise organizations seek every possible recruiting advantage, GR8 CRM offers the ability to continually refresh talent pipelines while keeping candidates engaged throughout their journey thanks to robust features like extensive workflow automation for candidate segmentation and targeting, along with AI-powered sourcing applications and capabilities across chat, text and video.”

Contact sales@gr8people.com to demo GR8 CRM today.

ABOUT GR8 PEOPLE

GR8 People is 100 percent purpose-built to deliver the unfair advantage companies demand to compete for talent around the world. It is the enterprise platform that brings CRM, recruitment marketing, applicant tracking, hiring and onboarding together; connecting entire talent ecosystems into one-experience of performance, agility and intelligence.