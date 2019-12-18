OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is honored to be named a 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Provider by Food Logistics for the sixth consecutive year.



“Technology plays a vital role in our success at Werner Enterprises,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “We continue to lead the industry in transportation technology and producing innovative solutions for our customers. Our technological advancements help us pave the way for future success on our nation’s roadways and benefit everyone from our customers to the consumer.”

Food Logistics’ sixteenth annual list showcases the leading 100-plus software and technology providers whose technology offerings help food and beverage companies improve productivity and gain efficiency. The list includes companies whose products and services ensure efficient transportation and warehousing, minimize waste, facilitate safe operations and assure regulatory compliance. The 2019 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Provider list will be published in the November/December issue of Food Logistics magazine and online .

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

