Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Sodium Hypophosphite Market is poised to grow by 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include expansion of the automotive and electronics industries, rise in demand for nickel plating, and high demand for corrosion-resistant products.



With respect to the function, the market is segmented into catalysts & stabilizers, reducing agents, analytical reagents, ion exchange resins, chemical intermediates, and other functions. The other functions are sub-segmented into food additives and flame-retardants.



On the contrary to the application, the market is fragmented into polymers, concrete, building & construction, household, public utilities, aviation, electronics, commercial, chemical & pharmaceutics industry, water treatment, electroplating, automotive & transportation, petroleum, and other applications.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub-segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Expansion of the Automotive and Electronics Industries

3.1.2 Rise in Demand for Nickel Plating

3.1.3 High Demand for Corrosion-Resistant Products

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Sodium Hypophosphite Market, By Purity

4.1 99%

4.2 < 99%



5 Sodium Hypophosphite Market, By Sales Channel

5.1 Distribution Channel

5.2 Direct Channel



6 Sodium Hypophosphite Market, By Grade

6.1 Industrial

6.2 Electrical

6.3 Other Grades



7 Sodium Hypophosphite Market, By Function

7.1 Catalysts & Stabilizers

7.2 Reducing Agents

7.3 Analytical Reagents

7.4 Ion Exchange Resins

7.5 Chemical Intermediates

7.6 Other Functions



8 Sodium Hypophosphite Market, By Application

8.1 Polymers

8.2 Concrete

8.3 Building & Construction

8.4 Household

8.5 Public Utilities

8.6 Aviation

8.7 Electronics

8.8 Commercial

8.9 Chemical & Pharmaceutics Industry

8.10 Water Treatment

8.11 Electroplating

8.12 Automotive & Transportation

8.13 Petroleum

8.14 Other Applications



9 Sodium Hypophosphite Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Hubei Sky Lake Chemical Co Ltd

11.2 Hubei Lianxing Chemical Co Ltd

11.3 Huanggang Quanwang Chemical Co Ltd

11.4 Solvay

11.5 Sigma-Aldrich

11.6 Nippon Chemical Industrial Co Ltd

11.7 Jiangxi Fuerxin Medicine Chemical Co Ltd

11.8 Jiangsu Kangxiang Industrial Group Co Ltd

11.9 Jiangsu Dan AI Chemical Co Ltd

11.10 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co Ltd

11.11 Changshu New-Tech Chemicals Co Ltd

11.12 Arkema



