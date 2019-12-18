Dublin, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Occupancy Sensor Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Occupancy Sensor Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing popularity of wireless occupancy sensor, developments in vision-based intelligent occupancy sensor for HVAC system, and encouraging government policies toward energy saving.
Depending on network connectivity, the market is segregated into wired network and wireless network. Moreover, wireless network segment is sub-segmented into enocean, wi-fi, zigbee, z-wave, and other wireless networks.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Increasing Popularity of Wireless Occupancy Sensor
3.1.2 Developments in Vision-Based Intelligent Occupancy Sensor for HVAC System
3.1.3 Encouraging Government Policies Toward Energy Saving
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Occupancy Sensor Market, By Coverage Area
4.1 180-360
4.2 90-179
4.3 Less Than 89
5 Occupancy Sensor Market, By Operation
5.1 Indoor Operation
5.2 Outdoor Operation
6 Occupancy Sensor Market, By Technology
6.1 Dual Technology (Passive Infrared + Ultrasonic)
6.2 Passive Infrared (PIR)
6.3 Ultrasonic
6.4 Other Technologies
7 Occupancy Sensor Market, By Building Type
7.1 Commercial Buildings
7.2 Residential Buildings
8 Occupancy Sensor Market, By Network Connectivity
8.1 Wired Network
8.2 Wireless Network
9 Occupancy Sensor Market, By Application
9.1 Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
9.2 Lighting Control
9.3 Security and Surveillance
9.4 Other Applications
10 Occupancy Sensor Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Honeywell International
12.2 Eaton Corporation
12.3 Schneider Electric
12.4 Legrand Inc.
12.5 Leviton Electronics (Dongguan) Co. Ltd
12.6 Philips Ltd
12.7 Hubbell Building Automation Inc.
12.8 Johnson Controls GmbH
12.9 Pammvi Group
12.10 Lutron Electronics, Inc.
12.11 General Electric
12.12 Texas Instruments Incorporated
12.13 Signify
12.14 Acuity Brands
12.15 Hager Group
12.16 Crestron Electronics
