ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (December 18, 2019) – IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces that it has successfully completed the acquisition of pharmaceutical ingredient distributor Whawon Pharm Co. Ltd. (“Whawon”).

IMCD acquired 57% of the total share capital from the existing Whawon management, who will continue to lead the company. The remaining 43%, will be maintained by the management, for a period up to 5 years after closing.

