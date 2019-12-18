NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dermacosmetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period with its market size valued at USD 53.0 billion in 2018. Globally, dermacosmetics industry players are undertaking mergers and acquisitions and collaborations in order to expand their product portfolio and gaining competitive advantage. The key player in this market comprises of both large as well and small service provides making it a fragmented market structure.



Dermacosmetics are medically inspired and are considered to be very effective, offer products catering to various other skin needs and are considered to efficient and skin tolerant in nature. These wide ranges of benefits are thereby strengthening the growth of global dermacosmetics market.

Pharmacy & retail store category held larger share in the dermacosmetics market in 2018

On the basis of distribution channel, the global dermacosmetics market is categorised into online, and pharmacy & retail store. Amongst these segments, it is anticipated that pharmacy & retail store are estimated to generate larger revenue due to high range of over the counter dermacosmetics products that are available in the retail and pharmacy store.

Based on end user, the global dermacosmetics market is categorised into hospitals, clinics, medical spas, and salons, and at-home. Amongst these segments clinics, medical spas, and salons segment is estimated to contribute largest market revenue due to extensive number of skin treatment process undertaken in this segment.

Explore key industry insights in 111 tables and 60 figures from the 254 pages of report, “Global Dermacosmetics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Insights by Product (Skincare [Cream, Serum, Lotion, Cleanser, Gel, Toner, Others], Haircare [Shampoo, Conditioner, Others), by Treatment (Skin [Anti-Aging, Skin Whitening, Acne Treatment, Others], Hair [Anti-Dandruff, Anti-Hair Fall, Hair Repair, Others]), by Distribution Channel (Pharmacy & Retail Store, Online), by End User (Clinics, Medical Spas, and Salons, Hospitals, At-Home)”

Geography Insight

Dermacosmetics market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to evolving lifestyle patterns, improved economic condition, excessive awareness about dermacosmetics, increasing personal disposable income of population and presence of key players in the region are factors driving the growth of dermacosmetics market.

Competitive Insight

Some of the players having prominent presence in the global dermacosmetics market include Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Galderma S.A., Unilever Group, Procter & Gamble (P&G), L’Oréal S.A., Beiersdorf AG, The Este Lauder Companies Inc., ZO Skin Health Inc., Amorepacific Corporation, Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG, Dermtek Pharma Inc., Phyto Botanical Power, Zorah Biocosmetiques, Shiseido Co. Ltd., BCG Badan-Badan Cosmetics Group Gmbh, Dr. med. Christine Schrammek Kosmetik GmbH & Co. KG, Uriage Dermatological Laboratories, Youth Lab Dermacosmetics, Physicians Care Alliance LLC, Nuxe Laboratory, Pierre Fabre S.A., Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., and Allergan plc.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among the entire product, the market for skincare products is anticipated to generate larger revenue during the forecast period.

Of all the treatment, skin treatment category held larger share in the dermacosmetics market in 2018.

Among all the distribution channel, the pharmacy & retail store category held larger share in the dermacosmetics market in 2018.

Among all the end users, the hospitals category held the largest share in the dermacosmetics market in 2018.

Among all the component, the clinics, medical spas, and salons segment is estimated to contribute largest market revenue during the forecast period.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global dermacosmetics market on the basis of product, treatment, distribution channel, end user, and region.

Global Dermacosmetics Market Coverage

Product Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Skincare Cream Serum Lotion Cleanser Gel Toner Others

Haircare Shampoo Conditioner Others



Treatment Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Skin Anti-Aging Skin Whitening Acne Treatment Others

Hair Anti-Dandruff Anti-Hair Fall Hair Repair Others



Distribution Channel Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Pharmacy and Retail Store

Online

End User Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Clinics, Medical Spas, and Salons

Hospitals

At-Home

Geographical Segmentation

Dermacosmetics Market by Region

North America

By Product

By Treatment

By Distribution Channel

By End User

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe



By Product

By Treatment

By Distribution Channel

By End User

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Product

By Treatment

By Distribution Channel

By End User

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Product

By Treatment

By Distribution Channel

By End User

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, U.A.E., Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Israel, Egypt, Kuwait, and Other Countries

