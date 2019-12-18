BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retail chain in the United States, today announced the promotion of Letitia Webster to Senior Vice President of Ecommerce. In this role, Webster will lead the Ecommerce, Omni Channel and Master Data Management business functions to drive a common customer experience across all channels. She joined the Company in 2014 as the Divisional Merchandise Manager for Omni Channel and has served as the Vice President of Omni Channel since March 2015.

“Over the past five years, Letitia has been instrumental in growing our ecommerce business and driving our ONETractor strategy,” said Rob Mills, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology, Digital Commerce and Strategy Officer. “Thanks to her leadership over initiatives such as Buy Online Pickup in Store, online returns and the Stockyard in-store kiosks, we have been able to provide a more seamless shopping experience for our customers with positive results. We congratulate Letitia on this significant milestone and look forward to her continued contributions.”

Prior to joining Tractor Supply, Webster spent 27 years at Sears Holdings Corporation, most recently as Senior Director and General Manager of Online, where she was responsible for marketplace sales growth through category expansion, merchandising and third-party partner acquisition. Webster brings over 30 years of retail experience across merchandising, marketing and ecommerce to her new role.

In 2018, Webster was recognized as one of the Women Changing the Retail World by Retail Leader and as one of the Top Women in Retail Tech by Retail Info Systems.

Webster holds a Bachelor of Science in apparel and textiles from The University of Alabama. She is a member of the NRF Digital Council.

