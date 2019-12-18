MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Guess Corporation Holding Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries have been rebranded as TGC. The company’s legal name has not changed. The legal name of subsidiaries has not changed. The companies will collectively conduct business under the TGC trade name. A new slogan is being used: “Focused on the good” and a new domain name has been put in place: www.focusedonthegood.com . Management and the Board decided to rebrand the company as TGC to establish better connections with existing and potential customers. The new brand provides the company with greater flexibility for marketing purposes. The new slogan is intended to encourage existing and potential customers to support the company’s mission as a for-profit social enterprise that operates businesses that provide viable employment to disadvantaged persons including those with disabilities, criminal records or individuals receiving welfare benefits. “We converted our TGC into a for-profit social enterprise because we want to make a positive difference and we want the public to know that many individuals being released from prison should have a second chance and others with disabilities or financial difficulty should be extended a hand too,” said Jerry D. Guess, principal founder, deputy chairman and president. “When people do business with TGC they are supporting second chances and opportunities for individuals who really need them,” Mr. Guess added.



The Guess Corporation Holding Co., Inc. is the parent company of The Guess Corporation and other subsidiaries collectively now operating under the TGC trade name. The Board of Directors includes: Willie L. Guess, chairman, Jerry D. Guess, deputy chairman, Kyra A. Anderson, senior vice-chairman, Mandy L. Hall, vice-chairman and Lauren M. Hickman, lead director. The officers include: Jerry D. Guess, president, Mandy L. Hall, chief executive officer and Lauren E. Peddycord, executive vice-president, chief operating officer, chief financial officer and secretary-treasurer. The company’s principal individual shareholders are Willie L. Guess, Kyra A. Anderson, Mandy L. Hall and Lauren E. Peddycord.

About The Guess Corporation Holding Co., Inc.

The Guess Corporation Holding Co., Inc. and its principal subsidiary, The Guess Corporation together operate a diversified group of businesses that provide products and services to consumers and business customers. As a for-profit social enterprise, we have established quotas to ensure that we provide second chance employment opportunities to individuals with criminal records. Our principal business activities include: foods, construction, advertising, telecom, staffing, entertainment, petroleum, media and private jet charter brokerage. We began operating in 2014 and became a for-profit social enterprise in 2017. TGC donates 25% of our net profits to our private charitable organizations, The Guess Corporation Foundation and T.G.C. Law Foundation.

