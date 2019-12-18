



QVC will continue to feature Iconic’s line of Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines due to high demand -- A second airing on QVC confirmed for January 8, 2020

Sold nearly 30,000 bottles of Bellissima with 25 minutes of air time

Amityville, NY, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: ICNB) (“Iconic” or the “Company”), today announced that the Bellissima line of Prosecco and Sparkling Wines was featured on QVC on December 4, 2019, in a 4 p.m. EST teaser and showcased on a 6 p.m. EST segment. With 25 minutes of air time, Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines sold nearly 30,000 bottles. Due to high demand from QVC customers, Bellissima sold out of all the 3-bottle packs and is continuing to offer the 12-bottle packs. Because of the incredible demand, QVC has also invited Christie Brinkley back on January 8, 2020 for another opportunity to showcase the Bellissima line of Prosecco and Sparkling Wines.

Just in time for the holidays, Iconic will introduce to QVC shoppers its line of high-quality beverages to millions of U.S. homes.

Please use the links below to view the QVC segments:

· https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GSS9m88b4ig

· https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJD4PcDJE_0

· https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5TkUHEsNxs

· https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwJXaQPAxLI

Richard DeCicco, Chief Executive Officer of Iconic, stated, “Our partner Christie Brinkley, along with the two fabulous QVC hosts, David Venable and Alberti Popaj, sold close to 30,000 bottles of Bellissima with only 25 minutes of air time. This is an astounding number and an affirmation that people want access to our Bellissima products. We were very excited for Christie and our Bellissima brand of Prosecco that was featured on QVC. Being showcased on QVC is a major milestone for any company, as it adds to an increase of visibility, exposure, and sales. As we continue to see an increase in product demand, we remain focused on delivering superior products to our customers. We look forward to building on this momentum as we continue to expand our relationship with QVC and promote the Bellissima line of Prosecco and Sparkling Wines. Major chains are starting to recognize the brand and we expect to add more locations to our ever growing footprint of distributors and retail.”

Iconic also congratulates its partner and Co-Founder of Bellissima Prosecco and Sparkling Wines, Christie Brinkley. Christie’s dedication continues to drive Bellissima toward success and her inspiration and passion continue to motivate her to provide best-in-class products to the market while remaining at the forefront of product innovation.

Christie Brinkley has been instrumental in the development of Bellissima, an all-natural and Vegan Prosecco and Sparkling Wine line made from organic grapes. During her illustrious career, Christie has appeared on over 500 magazine covers worldwide, served as a spokeswoman for CoverGirl, and performed on Broadway, in television and in film.

“Over the five years to 2024, growth in per capita expenditure on alcohol is expected to support revenue growth for the wine and spirits wholesaling industry due to consumer demand at the retail level, especially for premium products and brands. Increases in disposable income, consumer spending, and demand from beer, wine, and liquor stores will drive revenue growth, as will the continual decline in the real price of excise taxes on wine and distilled spirits. Industry operators will continue to fight any attempts at deregulation, although no immediate threats exist. Over the five years to 2024, industry revenue is estimated to increase an annualized 2.9% to $128.5 billion in 2024,” according to IBIS World Industry Market Research.

The Bellissima offerings include Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Wine, and Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine, all made with organic grapes and certified vegan and gluten free.

In Italian, Bellissima doesn’t just mean beautiful, but “most beautiful.” This spirit inspires the Company’s collection of Prosecco and Sparkling Wines, developed in concert with one of the world’s most beautiful women, Christie Brinkley.

The Company believes an occasion for Bellissima is an occasion to celebrate life’s most beautiful moments among friends, family, lovers, and lovers-to-be. So have fun. Flirt. Smile. Laugh. Love. Open your eyes to all the beauty the world has to offer. And in those moments, remind yourself: #ThisIsBellissima.

To learn more about Bellissima products, recipes, and more, please use this link: http://bellissimaprosecco.com/

To purchase Bellissima beverages online, please use this link: https://www.splashwines.com/pages/bellissima .

Or visit your local wine merchant to purchase in store.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands, Inc., is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcohol beverage products for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long-standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in “Celebrity Branding” of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. The Bellissima offerings include Prosecco DOC Brut, Sparkling Rosé Wine, and Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine, all made from Organic grapes and certified Vegan and Gluten Free.

Please visit the Company’s websites and follow it on social media.

Websites : iconicbrandsusa.com; bellissimaprosecco.com

Twitter : @BellissimabyCB

Instagram : @IconicBrandsUSA; @BellissimaProsecco

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Iconic’s reports that it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and which you should review, including those statements under “Item 1A – Risk Factors” in Iconic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events, and Iconic cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by Iconic or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Iconic disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Info@IconicBrandsUSA.com

IR@iconicbrandsusa.com

Attachment