Palo Alto, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognoa, a company at the forefront of pediatric behavioral health, has won the Fierce Innovation Life Science Award for Technology Innovation. Cognoa’s digital therapeutics will advance the standard of care by giving every child the opportunity to receive treatments earlier when they can have the greatest impact.

Currently, diagnosis and treatment of behavioral conditions relies on a limited and decreasing number of specialists, resulting in delayed access to treatments and potential long-term ramifications. Cognoa is developing what is expected to be the first diagnostic for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) that enables pediatricians and primary care physicians to diagnose ASD so that children can receive earlier treatment. Cognoa has launched a pivotal trial of its ASD diagnostic and intends to submit the results as basis of its premarket submission to the FDA in 2020. The company will receive priority review by the FDA for the diagnostic and for its first digital therapeutic for children with autism, both of which have received FDA Breakthrough designation.

“All of us at Cognoa are proud of this prestigious recognition of our mission and work to improve lifelong outcomes with earlier diagnosis and treatment,” said Brent Vaughan, CEO and co-founder of Cognoa. “In 2020, we will be taking important steps forward for both children and pediatricians as we anticipate bringing our first prescription digital medicine to market and advancing our prescription digital therapeutic for autism. In order to fundamentally change the standard of care and make the benefits of early intervention available to every child, we must empower the trusted family pediatricians who are the first line of care and know the child best.”

Cognoa's solutions will provide a continuum of care from identifying at-risk children to empowering early diagnosis and treatment of behavioral health conditions. By targeting the critical, early neurodevelopmental windows, Cognoa's digital therapeutics promote neuromodulation of specific brain networks, improving functional connectivity to create lifelong gains.

With its commercialization partner EVERSANA, Cognoa will enable its digital medicines to be prescribed, dispensed and reimbursed through the same healthcare infrastructure utilized by payers and providers for other medicines, so that these solutions can be available to every pediatrician and child.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for pediatric behavioral healthcare. Earlier this week, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) updated, for the first time in over a decade, its guidelines for the identification, evaluation and management of children with autism,” explains Dr. Colleen Kraft, the 2018 Past President of the AAP and Professor of Pediatrics, Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. “The guidelines emphasize the importance of early diagnosis and treatment and support pediatricians’ potential to diagnose autism consistent with DSM-V criteria. I’m confident that Cognoa will play a critical role in pediatricians’ ability to facilitate earlier treatments with its clinically validated, practical products.”

The Fierce Innovation Awards: Life Sciences Edition is an awards program from the publisher of FierceBiotech and FiercePharma designed to showcase outstanding innovation that is driving improvements and transforming the biotech, digital health and pharma industries. Fierce Innovation Award applications are reviewed by an exclusive panel of judges who base their decision on effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact and true innovation. Cognoa was selected from among three finalists in technology innovation for its ability to have a major impact on the industry.

About Cognoa, Inc.

Cognoa is advancing the standard of pediatric behavioral healthcare with digital therapeutics and medicines that enable earlier identification, diagnosis and treatment for improved lifelong outcomes. Our lead prescription products, the first digital diagnostic aid and the first prescription digital therapeutic for autism, have both received Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA. Cognoa’s product pipeline addresses other indications including ADHD and anxiety. Available today through employers, health plans and treatment providers, the Cognoa for Child Development app has been used by more than 300,000 parents to screen for risk of developmental delays, track and support their child’s developmental health. For more information, visit www.cognoa.com.

