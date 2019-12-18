SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc. , the leader in OT and IoT security today announced that Rich Armour has joined the company as an advisor. The senior CISO and technology executive will support Nozomi Networks’ efforts to educate and advocate for stronger cyber security across IT and OT environments. He will provide valuable insights for CISOs who are working to manage cybersecurity organization wide.



“It’s an honor to have Rich join Nozomi Networks,” said CEO Edgard Capdevielle. “His first-hand understanding of cyber risks to industrial infrastructure and proven experience in transforming cybersecurity for several Fortune 50 manufacturers make him a highly valued advisor to Nozomi Networks. We appreciate his support as we work to help CISOs around the world secure their industrial infrastructure.”

“Protecting industrial networks from a growing list of cyber threats is a complex problem that too many CISOs underestimate,” Armour said. “That’s what drew me to Nozomi Networks. They have an unmatched understanding of the issues facing large industrial companies as they digitize. Over the years they have established trusted relationships with an impressive set of industry customers who are using their technology. I look forward to helping Nozomi Networks and the marketplace build a secure future that spans IT and OT infrastructure.”

Armour has been driving cybersecurity and IT transformation across large global manufacturers for nearly two decades. He has extensive corporate governance experience having worked directly with the corporate boards of multiple Fortune 50 companies, including audit, risk and cybersecurity committees.

At General Motors, Armour had global responsibility for enterprise cybersecurity and led a comprehensive “Path to World Class” strategy to expand and bolster cybersecurity across the GM ecosystem. This included a multi-year program to enhance cybersecurity in GM’s manufacturing plants and industrial control environments worldwide.

As the CISO at Hewlett Packard, he was responsible for worldwide cybersecurity across 120 countries and the IT risk portion of the Enterprise Risk Management program. At Dell Technologies, Mr. Armour oversaw global cybersecurity and led an aggressive “Get Secure!” initiative to expand and strengthen security controls across the enterprise.

Mr. Armour was a founding member of the CISO Coalition National Leadership Board and a member of the Leadership Council of the Cybersecurity Collaborative. He previously served on the Board of Directors of the Information Technology Information Analysis and Sharing Center (IT-ISAC) and the Dean’s Board of Advisors for the George Washington University School of Business.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks is accelerating the pace of digital transformation by pioneering innovation for OT and IoT security and visibility. Leading the industry, we make it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks in a converging world of IT and OT. In a single solution, Nozomi Networks delivers network visibility, threat detection and insight to thousands of the largest critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation and other industrial sites around the world. www.nozominetworks.com