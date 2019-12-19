VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on December 18, 2019 at which all resolutions were passed, being:
About Novo Resources Corp.
Novo’s focus is to explore and develop gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and Novo has built up a significant land package covering approximately 13,000 sq km with varying ownership interests. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com
