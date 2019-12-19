Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Industrial Air Compressor Market by Product (Portable, Stationary), Technology (Rotary [Screw, Scroll], Reciprocating, Centrifugal), Power (Up to 15 kW, 16 - 75 kW, 75 – 500 kW, More than 500 kW), Lubrication (Oil Free, Oil Filled), Application (Food & beverage, Oil & gas, Energy & Mining, Semiconductor & electronics, Manufacturing, Construction & Municipal, Pharma, Agriculture/Farming), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of industrial air compressors is slated to exceed $24 billion by 2026. Increase in manufacturing activities in most of the developing economies will bolster the overall industry size.

Some major findings of the industrial air compressor market report include:

Growth in manufacturing industry in developing economies will primarily boost the industrial air compressor market by 2026.

Upsurge in demand for compressed air in several end-use applications will create opportunities for product penetration in various sectors.

Rising usage of pneumatic equipment such as actuators, robotic arms, automated assembly lines, etc. will influence product demand.

Moderately fragmented market with a significant number of dominant manufactures across the world. The key players in the industry include Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Elgi Compressors, Emerson Climate Technologies, and Quincy Compressor.

Manufacturing sector growth in Asian region will boost the industrial air compressor market size as the product are widely used in industries including steel fabrication, heavy engineering products, automotive production, energy & mining, food & beverage, pharma, etc. Asia Pacific region has witnessed a strong industrial development in the last decades, accounting for around 40% of the global output in 2018. Manufacturing, construction, and mining activities have witnessed an upward growth over the last decade. Stringent emission norms will be a key hindrance for the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Based on lubrication, the oil filled industrial air compressor segment will be valued at more than USD 10 billion by 2026. Manufacturing sector growth will have a significant impact on the oil filled compressors due to its minimal cost and rough application advantages over oil free types. Oil filled industrial air compressors have their applications in power plants including nuclear, thermal and hydroelectric plants. The oil filled industrial air compressors are mostly employed in mining, drilling and quarrying activities to power pneumatic drilling equipment.

Based on technology, the industrial air compressor market is classified into rotary, reciprocating and centrifugal air compressors. Here, rotary air compressors is the largest and the fastest growing technology, that accounted for more than 55% market in 2018 and is likely to expand with the substantial rate by 2026. This is because they are good energy conservers and generates lesser heat than that of other air compressors. In addition to this, rotary air compressor consumes less oil in comparison to other types in the segment which in turn will drive their growth in the near term.

Hitachi, Quincy Compressor, Sullivan-Palatek, Rolair Systems, Gardner Denver, Atlas Copco, Elgi Compressors, Sullair, Kaeser Kompressoren, Ingersoll-Rand, Bauer Compressors, Aerzener, Ciasons Industrial, Heyner, Mat Holdings, and Doosan Portable Power are the prominent players in the industrial air compressor market. Market leaders such as Atlas Copco, Gardner Denver, Ingersoll Rand, etc. have a strong global presence with several subsidiaries and joint ventures located across the world.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Industrial Air Compressor Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2016 - 2026

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Vendor matrix

3.3.2. Distributor channel analysis

3.3.3. Profit margin

3.3.4. Value addition at each stage

3.4. Industry impact forces

3.4.1. Growth drivers

3.4.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.5. Innovation & sustainability

3.5.1. Technology landscape

3.5.2. Comparison of different equipment

3.5.3. Future trends

3.6. Growth potential analysis

3.7. Regulatory trends

3.7.1. U.S.

3.7.2. Europe

3.7.3. China

3.8. Porter's analysis

3.8.1. Buyer’s power

3.8.2. Supplier’s power

3.8.3. Threat of substitutes

3.8.4. Threat of new entrants

3.8.5. Degree of competition (Industry rivalry)

3.9. Competitive landscape

3.9.1. Company market share analysis, 2018

3.9.2. Strategic dashboard

3.9.3. Brand analysis

3.9.4. Key stake holders

3.10. PESTEL analysis

3.11. Cost structure analysis

3.11.1. R&D cost

3.11.2. Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.11.3. Raw material cost

3.11.4. Distribution cost

3.11.5. Operating cost

3.11.6. Miscellaneous cost

3.12. Price by technology

