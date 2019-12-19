TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the final annual capital gains distributions for its investment trust open-end mutual funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”) with a December 15, 2019 tax year-end. The distributions represent capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.



The annual capital gain distribution for Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund will be paid in cash. ETF Series unitholders of record at the close of business on December 23, 2019 will receive the 2019 annual capital gains distribution on December 31, 2019. Mutual Fund Series unitholders of record at the close of business on December 19, 2019 will receive the 2019 annual capital gains distribution on December 20, 2019.

U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund will not make an annual capital gains distribution.

Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts Ticker Symbol / Fund Code Final Annual Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Series REM $2.2200 Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – Series A PFC4100 $1.2200 Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – Series F PFC4101 $1.2200

Purpose expects to announce the final annual capital gains distributions amounts for Purpose High Interest Savings ETF, Purpose US Cash ETF, Purpose Gold Bullion Fund, Purpose Silver Bullion Trust, and Purpose Specialty Lending Trust on or about December 31, 2019, if necessary. As of December 18, 2019, no capital gains distributions are expected for these funds.

For Purpose Fund Corp. and Purpose Mutual Funds Limited, which are mutual fund corporations, final annual capital gains distributions will be announced on or about January 20, if necessary. All annual capital gains distributions are considered notional distributions and are automatically reinvested in the funds at the time of the distribution.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $8-billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.