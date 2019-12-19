Vaduz, Liechtenstein, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- æternity crypto foundation, a non-profit charity for supporting open-source development of the æternity protocol and ecosystems, today announced it has joined the Erlang Ecosystem Foundation as one of its founding members.

The æternity crypto foundation serves as an independent body supporting growth and development for the open source æternity blockchain protocol, an advanced, scalable smart contract infrastructure that was built on Erlang—and created by Erlang pioneers themselves. In the same way the æternity crypto foundation supports efforts for the æternity ecosystem, the Erlang Ecosystem Foundation is a non-profit organization created by companies and individuals dedicated to furthering the Erlang programming language, and ensuring its continuous, long-term sustainable development.

“It's important for us to support Erlang and so we have joined this effort as a founding member to help propel the long term development of open-source technology,” said Emin Mahrt, Board Member of the æternity crypto foundation. “The æternity blockchain uses Erlang for its reference implementation. So, naturally we want to support efforts to ensure Erlang remains well-equipped to handle the growing demands of the future.”

The æternity crypto foundation is one of several industry pioneers including Ericsson—which made the creation of Erlang possible in 1986, as well as Whatsapp, Cisco, Klarna, and of course, Erlang Solutions, who support the open-source community by furthering the Erlang programming language. This collaboration, especially in terms of research and development, creates opportunities to discover more uses of Erlang, such as using Erlang directly in browser applications. One example is the Lumen project, the primary motivator for enabling the ability to compile Erlang/Elixir applications that can target WebAssembly.

“Joining the Erlang Ecosystem Foundation is an important milestone in growing and strengthening the æternity ecosystem,” said Mahrt. “We are keen on exploring more fields of research and are looking forward to joining forces with other Erlang professionals to collaborate on efforts in areas that are very interesting for the æternity open source technology.”



For those who are interested, the æternity crypto foundation encourages individuals and companies to join the force, and offers donations and research grants to promising efforts.

About the Erlang Ecosystem Foundation

The Erlang Ecosystem Foundation is a new non-profit organization dedicated to furthering the state of the art for Erlang, Elixir, LFE, and other technologies based on the BEAM. The goal is to increase the adoption of this sophisticated platform among forward-thinking organizations. With member-supported Working Groups actively contributing to libraries, tools, and documentation used regularly by individuals and companies relying on the stability and versatility of the ecosystem, we actively invest in critical pieces of technical infrastructure to support our users in their efforts to build the next generation of advanced, reliable, realtime applications.

“The Erlang Software Foundation’s goal is to grow and support a diverse community around the Erlang and Elixir Ecosystem, encouraging the continued development of technologies and open source projects based on/around its runtime and languages.

About æternity crypto foundation

The æternity crypto foundation is a nonprofit organization established in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The charitable foundation supports open-source development of the aeternity protocol and its surrounding ecosystems. With a focus on blockchain technology, the organization is committed to promote technical excellence and user-friendly applications.

æternity blockchain is a scalable smart contract platform engineered by industry pioneers, with the primary goal of delivering the real-world benefits of blockchain technology to a global scale. æternity blockchain scales through State Channel technology while providing a safer, smarter contract programming language for developers, and was created with large-scale decentralized applications in mind.



