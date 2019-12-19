



Reference is made to the announcement today concerning the recommended voluntary offer (the "Offer") for all shares of Data Respons ASA (the "Company") of NOK 48 per share, to be made by AKKA Technologies.

As follows from the announcement, all board members holding shares in the Company and certain management members have, subject to fulfillment of certain terms and conditions, undertaken to pre-accept the Offer. This includes:

ERIK LANGAKER, Chairman of the Board (416 746 shares)

JANNE T. MORSTØL, Board member (4 000 shares)

ULLA-BRITT FRÄJDIN-HELLEQVIST, Board member (10 000 shares)

MARTIN BURKHALTER, Board member (3 000 shares)

MARIUS WESTGAARD, Board member (1 047 shares)

KENNETH RAGNVALDSEN, CEO (360 595 shares)

RUNE WAHL, CFO (155 095 shares)

JØRN E. TOPPE, MD Solutions (123 965 shares)

EIRIK ARNØ, Strategy & Growth (15 095 shares)

Provided that the voluntary offer is completed, the abovementioned shareholders will not hold any shares in Data Respons ASA as from the completion and settlement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to sections 4-3 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





For further information:

Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO, Data Respons ASA, tel. +47 913 90 918.