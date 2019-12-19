19 December 2019, Limassol, Cyprus

SeaBird Exploration PLC (the "Company") announces today that Nils Haugestad has resigned as CFO in the Company. Mr. Haugestad will leave his position as of 31 March 2020, and will remain available as needed for some time after that. Nils has been CFO in Seabird for 6 years and was instrumental in the refinancing of the Company during the 2014-2017 industry downturn, ensuring Seabird developed on a sound footing with a stronger balance sheet and lowered costs. We would like to take this opportunity to express our thanks on behalf of the Company to Nils for his considerable contribution during these years, and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

To this end, we are pleased to announce that Erik von Krogh has agreed to take up the position as CFO with the Company from 1 April 2020. Mr. von Krogh has more than 10 years experience from the shipping and offshore industry and ship financing. He currently holds the position as Finance Manager for the ship management company Myklebusthaug Management AS. His previous experience includes corporate banking from Nordea Shipping, Offshore and Oil Services and investment banking from Fearnley Securities. He holds a Cand.merc./MSc from the Norwegian School of Economics (NHH).

SeaBird is a global provider of marine acquisition for 2D/3D and 4D seismic data, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. SeaBird specializes in high quality operations within the high end of the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow/deep water 2D/3D and 4D market. Main focus for the company is proprietary seismic surveys (contract seismic). Main success criteria for the company are an unrelenting focus on Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE), combined with efficient collection of high quality seismic data. This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.