19 December 2019

PayPoint plc (“the Company”)

Leadership Change

Further to the announcement made on 26th September 2019, PayPoint today announces that following a temporary leave of absence from the Company to receive treatment for a medical condition, its Chief Executive, Patrick Headon, has stepped down from his role and the board with immediate effect. The board wishes him the very best for the future.

The search for a new Chief Executive is now underway and in the meantime the company’s Chairman, Nick Wiles, has agreed to continue in the role of Executive Chairman in support of the Executive team until a new Chief Executive is appointed.

The board would like to thank the executive team and Rachel Kentleton, Finance Director, in particular, for the leadership they have shown in the business during this period.

Full details of Patrick’s leaving arrangements will be uploaded to the Company's corporate website in accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006

The Company will update the market further in due course.

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

