Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 19 December 2019, at 9.30 am Finnish time (EET)

Notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act

Cramo Plc has received on 18 December 2019 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act ("SMA") from Norges Bank (The Central Bank of Norway), according to which Norges Bank’s total holding of shares in Cramo Plc has exceeded the threshold of five (5) percent on 17 December 2019. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was an acquisition of shares or voting rights.

Total position of Norges Bank (The Central Bank of Norway) according to the notification:

% of shares and

voting rights % of shares and voting

rights through financial

instruments Total of both in % Total number of

shares and voting

rights of issuer Resulting situation

on the date on which

threshold was

crossed or reached 5.60% 0.02% 5.62%* 44,690,554 Position of previous

notification (if

applicable) 4.70% 0.02% 4.72% –

*Cramo has amended the disclosure made in the notification by correcting the total of both in %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class/type of

shares Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000384243 2,501,015 - 5.60% - SUBTOTAL A 2,501,015 5.60%

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion

Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Shares on loan (right to recall) N/A At any time Physical settlement 7,400 0.02% SUBTOTAL B 7,400 0.02%

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.





