JSC “Grindeks” informs that the company has received a certification of Saudi Food and Drug Authority certifying the compliance of “Grindeks” final dosage forms –tablets and capsules – with the Saudi Arabia’s medicines manufacturing requirements.

The supervising institution of medicinal products in Saudi Arabia issued the certificate after a successful multi-step inspection of JSC “Grindeks” final dosage forms manufacturing site at Krustpils Street 53, Riga.

JSC “Grindeks” Chairman of the Board Juris Bundulis: “The positive assessment of the compliance of “Grindeks” final dosage forms manufacturing site with the Saudi Arabia’s pharmaceutical manufacturing standard opens us new export opportunities to the Middle East region. The Saudi Food and Drug Authority is very demanding and rigorous, which is why its certification is highly valued in other Gulf countries."

In recent years, JSC “Grindeks” has been strategically expanding the range of oncological medicines therefore medicines of this therapeutic group will be the first with which JSC “Grindeks” plans to enter the Saudi Arabia’s market.

At the same time, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority is organizing an inspection at “HBM Pharma” in Slovakia, a subsidiary of JSC “Grindeks”, to evaluate the compliance of injections solutions with Saudi Arabia’s medicines manufacturing requirements.

About JSC “Grindeks”

“Grindeks” is an international pharmaceutical company focused on research, development, manufacturing and sales of original products, generics and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Group of “Grindeks” has four subsidiary companies in Latvia, Estonia, and Slovakia as well as representative offices in 11 countries.

“Grindeks” specializes in the heart and cardiovascular, CNS, anti-cancer and gastroenterological medication therapeutic groups. A range of products covers a combination of original products Mildronate® (meldonium*) and Ftorafur®, generics, food supplements and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

In 2018, products of the company were exported to 87 countries with export comprising 93% of the total turnover. The most significant “Grindeks” markets include the EU countries, Russia and the other CIS countries, the U.S., Canada, Japan and Vietnam.

To increase production capacity and develop infrastructure, the company has accomplished many significant investment projects, investing nearly 105 million euros over the last 15 years.

*Notice: meldonium is included in the list of substances prohibited in sport.

