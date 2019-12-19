San Francisco, CA, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Fold, the bitcoin cashback app and merchant-preferred payment rail solution, is now offering holiday gift cards that allow anyone to get up to 20% bitcoin cashback back in exchange for sending gift cards to friends and family.

Shoppers can send Fold gift cards by doing the following:



Download the Fold app, available on iOS and Android

Choose a gift card from available merchants

Pay with Lightning or credit/debit card

Get instant bitcoin cashback

Tap the “Gift” icon

Send gift card to recipient via email or print it out and give it in-person

Recipient redeems their gift card at the merchant.

Fold’s bitcoin cashback gift cards now include such major retailers as Bed Bath & Beyond, L.L.Bean, and Ulta Beauty. Shoppers can also buy gift cards with holiday favorites like Amazon, Target, Starbucks, Macy’s, Banana Republic, Sephora, Old Navy, and Gap.

“We realized there are many people who want to participate in the growing bitcoin economy but don’t know how to get started. Over 90% of Americans will use or receive a gift card, making Fold gift cards a great way for anyone to get their first bitcoin.”

Not only can holiday shoppers give gift cards to friends and family for their favorite stores and merchants, but they can also benefit from the great savings enabled by Fold’s up to 20% cashback rewards. After purchasing a gift card, Fold shoppers can spend their bitcoin rewards on their next purchase, save for later use, or withdraw to a personal bitcoin wallet.

About Fold

Fold is building the payments stack for a new economy-- one that puts privacy and bitcoin within reach of every shopper. Combining a payments gateway with a rewards program and other applications, Fold creates novel ways to empower and enrich consumers every day. The Fold team provides merchants the benefits of integrating bitcoin into payments and rewards programs to lower processing fees, reduce chargebacks and spur new customer loyalty. Approximately 15% of users that initially spend via credit card eventually transition to spending bitcoin via lightning to take advantage of rewards and privacy benefits -- signaling excellent users adoption. Sign up for early access to new features at foldapp.com and earn bitcoin for referring your friends!

