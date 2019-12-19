The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
19 December 2019
Major shareholder announcement
Under reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Vestjysk Bank A/S hereby announces that AP Pension f.m.b.a., company registration number 19 38 25 83, has given notice today of changes to their holding of shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S.
Per 18 December 2019, AP Pension has decreased its holding of shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S, and consequently AP Pension owns shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S corresponding to 19,94% of the total share capital and total voting rights.
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Jan Ulsø Madsen
CEO
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Torvet 4-5
DK-7620 Lemvig
Denmark
Phone +45 96 63 20 00
CVR no. 34631328
www.vestjyskbank.dk
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Lemvig, DENMARK
Vestjysk Bank A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: