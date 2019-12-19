







The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S





19 December 2019





Major shareholder announcement

Under reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Vestjysk Bank A/S hereby announces that AP Pension f.m.b.a., company registration number 19 38 25 83, has given notice today of changes to their holding of shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S.

Per 18 December 2019, AP Pension has decreased its holding of shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S, and consequently AP Pension owns shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S corresponding to 19,94% of the total share capital and total voting rights.



Vestjysk Bank A/S







Jan Ulsø Madsen

CEO









Vestjysk Bank A/S

Torvet 4-5

DK-7620 Lemvig

Denmark

Phone +45 96 63 20 00



CVR no. 34631328

www.vestjyskbank.dk







