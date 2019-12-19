Transactions during 16-18 December



On 15 August 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 34/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.0bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 15 August 2019 to 30 January 2020, during which a maximum of 12 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 16-18 December:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,616,352 1,591,574,987 16 December 2019 2,000 979.33 1,958,669 17 December 2019 2,000 981.42 1,962,838 18 December 2019 1,985 981.85 1,948,968 Total, 16-18 December 2019 5,985 5,870,475 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 18 December 2019* 2,605 980.86 2,555,152 Accumulated under the programme 1,624,942 1,600,000,614

*According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates pro rata to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme at its holdings on 6 February 2019 of 30.33% of the total amount of shares in Carlsberg A/S.

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 4,560,395 own B shares, corresponding to 3.0% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

