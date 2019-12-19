Transactions during 16-18 December
On 15 August 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 34/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.0bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 15 August 2019 to 30 January 2020, during which a maximum of 12 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 16-18 December:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,616,352
|1,591,574,987
|16 December 2019
|2,000
|979.33
|1,958,669
|17 December 2019
|2,000
|981.42
|1,962,838
|18 December 2019
|1,985
|981.85
|1,948,968
|Total, 16-18 December 2019
|5,985
|5,870,475
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 18 December 2019*
|2,605
|980.86
|2,555,152
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,624,942
|1,600,000,614
*According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates pro rata to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme at its holdings on 6 February 2019 of 30.33% of the total amount of shares in Carlsberg A/S.
With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 4,560,395 own B shares, corresponding to 3.0% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 3327 1232
Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Anders Bering +45 4179 1217
Formats available: