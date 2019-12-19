Transactions during 16-18 December

On 15 August 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 34/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.0bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 15 August 2019 to 30 January 2020, during which a maximum of 12 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 16-18 December:

  Number of
shares bought		Average transaction priceAmount DKK
Accumulated, last announcement1,616,352 1,591,574,987
16 December 2019 2,000 979.331,958,669
17 December 2019 2,000 981.42 1,962,838
18 December 20191,985  981.85  1,948,968  
Total, 16-18 December 20195,985 5,870,475
Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 18 December 2019*2,605980.862,555,152
Accumulated under the programme 1,624,942 1,600,000,614
    

*According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates pro rata to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme at its holdings on 6 February 2019 of 30.33% of the total amount of shares in Carlsberg A/S.

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 4,560,395 own B shares, corresponding to 3.0% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

