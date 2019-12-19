Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gluten-free Products Market by Type (Bakery Products, Snacks & RTE Products, Pizzas & Pastas, Condiments & Dressings), Distribution Channel (Conventional Stores, Specialty Stores, Drugstores & Pharmacies), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gluten-free products market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.48 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.47 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018.



The market is driven by increased diagnosis of celiac disease and other food allergies, and awareness about the health benefits associated with the adoption of special dietary lifestyles. Relatively high costs of gluten-free products than conventional gluten-containing products are the major restraints for the growth of this market.



The snacks & RTE products segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Breakfast cereals and snack bars are the most preferred products consumed by individuals of different age groups. As a result, major food manufacturers are focusing on venturing into gluten-free snacks & RTE products, to tap into the ever-growing segment and strengthen their position in the market.



The gluten-free products market, by distribution channel, is estimated to be dominated by the conventional stores segment and is projected to be the fastest growing segment from 2018 to 2023. Conventional stores have continued to be a preferred and convenient option for the consumers as it offers a diverse range of products. Additionally, ease of access and premium-quality products are expected to boost the sales through this channel.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Gluten-free Products Market

4.2 Gluten-free Products Market, By Key Country

4.3 Market, By Type & Region

4.4 Europe: Gluten-free Products Market, By Type & Key Country

4.5 Gluten-free Products Market, By Distribution Channel & Region



5 Market Overview



5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Diagnosis of Celiac Disease and Other Food Allergies

5.2.1.2 Health Benefits and Adoption of Special Dietary Lifestyles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Relatively High Cost of Gluten-free Products Than Conventional Gluten-Containing Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adoption of Microencapsulation Technology to Improve the Shelf Life of Gluten-free Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Formulation Challenges Faced By Manufacturers

5.3 Supply Chain

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.4.1 US

5.4.2 Canada

5.4.3 European Union

5.4.4 Argentina

5.4.5 Australia & New Zealand



6 Gluten-free Products Market, By Source



6.1 Introduction

6.2 Animal Source

6.2.1 Dairy

6.2.2 Meat

6.3 Plant Source

6.3.1 Rice & Corn

6.3.2 Oilseeds & Pulses

6.3.3 Others

6.3.3.1 Sorghum & Oats

6.3.3.2 Millets

6.3.3.3 Tuber Crops

6.3.3.4 Pseudocereals



7 Brand Overview



7.1 Introduction

7.2 The Kraft Heinz Company

7.3 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

7.4 Pinnacle Foods Inc.

7.5 General Mills, Inc.

7.6 Kellogg Company



8 Gluten-free Products Market, By Type



8.1 Introduction

8.2 Bakery Products

8.2.1 Breads, Rolls, Buns, and Cakes

8.2.2 Cookies, Crackers, Wafers, and Biscuits

8.2.3 Baking Mixes & Flours

8.3 Snacks & RT e Products

8.4 Pizzas & Pastas

8.5 Condiments & Dressings

8.6 Others



9 Gluten-free Products Market, By Distribution Channel



9.1 Introduction

9.2 Conventional Stores

9.2.1 Grocery Stores

9.2.2 Mass Merchandisers

9.2.3 Warehouse Clubs

9.2.4 Online Retailers

9.3 Specialty Stores

9.3.1 Bakery Stores

9.3.2 Confectionery Stores

9.3.3 Gourmet Stores

9.4 Drugstores & Pharmacies



10 Gluten-free Products Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.4 New Product Launches

11.5 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.6 Partnerships & Agreements

11.7 Expansions



12 Company Profiles



12.1 The Kraft Heinz Company

12.2 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

12.3 Pinnacle Foods Inc.

12.4 General Mills, Inc.

12.5 Kellogg Company

12.6 Hero AG

12.7 Barilla G. E R. Fratelli S.P.A

12.8 Raisio PLC

12.9 Dr. Schr AG / SPA

12.10 Farmo S.P.A.

12.11 Freedom Foods Group Limited

12.12 Genius Foods

12.13 Enjoy Life Foods

12.14 Norside Foods Ltd.

12.15 Warburtons



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5kp6mh/glutenfree?w=12

