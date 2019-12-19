Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global scrap metal recycling market to grow at a CAGR of 3.16% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Recycled scrap metal is a key raw material across various industries such as automotive, construction, and power, and thus is an integral contribution the global economy.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rise in role of metal recycling in key industries. Recycling has witnessed increased importance in key industries such as healthcare and automotive. Vendors are also recycling metal instruments and devices used in hospitals and clinics.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the innovations in purification of scrap metal. The vendors are looking at innovative methods to purify contaminated steel scrap obtained primarily from the construction sector.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increase in traffics for steel imports. The uncertainly in trade of steel and aluminum among the leading countries will affect the global scrap metal recycling market during our forecast period.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Metals and Minerals, Recycling and Recycled Materials
