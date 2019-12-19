Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global scrap metal recycling market to grow at a CAGR of 3.16% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Recycled scrap metal is a key raw material across various industries such as automotive, construction, and power, and thus is an integral contribution the global economy.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rise in role of metal recycling in key industries. Recycling has witnessed increased importance in key industries such as healthcare and automotive. Vendors are also recycling metal instruments and devices used in hospitals and clinics.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the innovations in purification of scrap metal. The vendors are looking at innovative methods to purify contaminated steel scrap obtained primarily from the construction sector.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increase in traffics for steel imports. The uncertainly in trade of steel and aluminum among the leading countries will affect the global scrap metal recycling market during our forecast period.



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the Key vendors in this market space?

Market Dynamics

Increase in prices of raw materials

Increase in tariffs for steel imports

Concentration of the steel industry

Key vendors

American Iron & Metal

ArcelorMittal

Aurubis

Gerdau

Nucor

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SCRAP TYPE

Segmentation by scrap type

Comparison by scrap type

Ferrous scrap - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Non-ferrous scrap - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by scrap type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Innovations in purification of scrap metal

Concentration of the steel industry

Recycling of precious metals from smartphones

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

American Iron & Metal

ArcelorMittal

Aurubis

Gerdau

Nucor

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mgqdjj/global_scrap?w=12





