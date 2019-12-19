Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Cancer Drugs Market, by Drugs, Cancer (Lung, Stomach, Breast, Esophageal, Liver & Others), Therapy, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a complete analysis of China Anti-Cancer Drugs Market. According to the report, China's Cancer Drug Market will surpass US$ 30.5 Billion by the year end of 2025.



Cancer is one of the biggest burdens for so many public health departments across the world and China has even more cancer patients due to growing population at rapid pace. According to GLOBCAN, nearly 2.9 Million new cancer deaths happened in China in the year 2018. If we talk about cancer incidence, this rate is much lower in China rather than United States and United Kingdom.

But when we talk about mortality rate, China mortality rate is almost 30% to 40% higher than the United States and United Kingdom. Moreover, increasing diagnostic center, improving cancer treatment therapy and acceptance of targeted drug therapy will further boost the China cancer market in forecast period. However, expensive cancer drug and various side-effects will also hinder the market.



China cancer drug market has grown rapidly in historical period and it is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. There are various factors that will help the market to outperform; rising ageing population in China, changes of lifestyle and food habits, rising incidence rate of several type of cancer, rise in tobacco smoking population due to expansion of urbanization in China, improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities in China, increasing per capita disposable income, rising per capita healthcare expenditure, improving awareness regarding cancer risk, potential due to emerging economies etc.



China Cancer Drug Market Insight by Drug Type



In this report, China cancer drugs market is fragmented by drug type into six parts; Targeted Drugs, Cytotoxic Drugs, Monoclonal Antibiotics, Hormonal Drugs, TCM and Others. Cytotoxic Drugs type is further categorized into three parts; Antimetabolites, Plant Alkaloids and Alkylating Agents. Currently targeted drugs have more ability to kill malignant cells and it is quite popular because of higher success rate and efficacy.



China Cancer Drug Market Insight by Types of Cancer



In this report, we have done in-depth analysis of market by types of cancer; Lung, Stomach, Breast, Esophageal, Liver & Others.



China Cancer Drug Market Insight by Therapy



According to the publisher, targeted drug therapy is growing significantly in China due its higher efficacy and success rate than other therapy. In this report, we have design multi-dimensional approach to study all the cancer therapy which includes various important variables such as prime factors that support market growth, opportunities in each therapy, challenges faced by particular therapy etc.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. China Cancer Drugs Market



3. Market Share - China Anti-Cancer Drugs

3.1 By Drugs

3.2 By Cancer

3.3 By Therapy



4. Drugs - China Cancer Market

4.1 Cytotoxic Drugs

4.1.1 Antimetabolities

4.1.2 Plant Alkaloids

4.1.3 Alkylating Agents

4.2 Targeted Drugs

4.3 Monoclonal Antibiotics

4.4 Hormonal Drugs

4.5 Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)

4.6 Others



5. Cancer Type - Market

5.1 Lung Cancer

5.2 Stomach Cancer

5.3 Breast Cancer

5.4 Esophageal Cancer

5.5 Liver Cancer

5.6 Others



6. Therapy - China Cancer Market

6.1 Chemotherapy

6.2 Targeted Therapy

6.3 Hormonal Therapy

6.4 Others



7. Company Analysis (Company Overview & Financial Insights)

7.1 Merck

7.2 Celgene

7.3 Eli Lilly

7.4 Roche

7.5 Sino BioPharma



8. Growth Drivers

8.1 Growing Awareness towards Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

8.2 Increasing Use of Targeted Therapy

8.3 Increasing Research and Development Activities

8.4 Cutting Import Duties on Cancer Drugs



9. Challenges

9.1 High Cost of Cancer Drugs

9.2 Major Side Effects of Cancer Treatment



