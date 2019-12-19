Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Clear Brine Fluids Market revenue is anticipated to surpass USD 1.8 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Continuous upsurge in exploration activities will escalate the industry proliferation.

Rising adoption of clear brine fluids in manufacturing of non-emulsifiers, defoamers and scale inhibitors will propel the industry growth over the projected timeframe. Increasing product requirement in well completion stages for the petroleum and gas industries will accentuate the clear brine fluids market share. High resistance to mud swelling along with increased rate of penetration in drilling operation will escalate the product demand.

Increasing EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery) operations to improve oil production in drill rigs coupled with development of exploration techniques for locating reservoirs will stimulate the clear brine fluids industry growth. The regulatory authorities impose stringent regulations for well completion activities for production operation to ensure higher production and prevent from collapse that may incur higher operational cost.

Some major findings of the clear brine fluids market report include:

Technological advancements to enhance the oil recovery

Growing prevalence of unconventional crude oil resources

Strategic mergers and acquisition by industry participants to expand regional presence.

Major industry players include Albemarle Corporation, TETRA Technologies, Halliburton, Schlumberger Ltd and Egyptian Mud Engineering & Chemicals Company (EMEC) among others.

Growing inclination towards hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling techniques requiring clear brine fluids for improved operational effectiveness will enhance the industry size. The well operators adopt these techniques to enhance the productive well life and reduce lifting cost and environmental concerns. Further, the product cost effectiveness and increased lubrication as compared to the oil-based drilling muds will positively influence the industry expansion.

Potassium bromide will register considerable share owing to the monovalent nature. Increasing investment by non-OPEC countries in developing oil & gas reserves to meet their domestic energy demands will contribute to the segment penetration. Moreover, rapid developments in the oil & gas industry in the regions including North America and MEA will drive the product demand.

Calcium chloride will register substantial growth over the study timeframe owing to its inhibitive properties required to prevent hydration and migration of swelling clays in the oil and gas production operations. Moreover, it offers osmotic wellbore stability in drilling water sensitive shale zones that will support the industry proliferation.

Middle East leads the clear brine fluids market size owing to the presence of multiple crude oil reserves in the region. The oil & gas industry participants are escalating the production to cope up with the increasing consumer requirement for petroleum products. Moreover, the increasing exports of petroleum products across the globe will drive the product demand.

North America will register substantial growth with the increasing shale gas production. Proliferating technological advancement in the drilling operation to increase the production will accentuate the product share. Industry participants are involved in strategic agreements for increasing their revenue generation and R&D investments for new product developments.

