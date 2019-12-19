Dublin, Dec. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Simulation & Analysis Market Analysis Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report details measures of and forecasts for the US$6.5 billion Simulation & Analysis (S&A) market for the calendar year 2018 (the report is updated annually with market data for the previous calendar year). The report provides summary charts and analysis on the 2018 market segments for global S&A solution providers. This market is also known as the Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) market.
S&A solution provider analysis, including revenue growth, history, forecasts; market share and market presence; mergers and acquisitions; the impact of new providers; and analysis of S&A providers' revenue growth and histories are presented. Market growth projections from 2019 through 2023 and historical data back to 2009 are covered.
The report is updated annually with market data for the previous calendar year.
This 98-page report includes 38 key charts and tables on the S&A market and solution provider history and should be of interest to any managers involved in product development across all industry segments. People running simulation and analysis programs or evaluating S&A solutions should also consider purchasing this report and other reports in the author PLM Market Report series. PLM solution providers and a financial analyst will gain valuable insights to the S&A market.
Who Might be Interested?
Key Topics Covered
Introduction
Market Definition
PLM Market Analysis
Simulation and Analysis Segment of the PLM Market
S&A Market - Results and Forecast
Solution Provider Analysis
Conclusion
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g1qxlv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: